Pezzolano cites Brazil’s biggest Cruzeiro, and the team falls for Ronaldo’s dance

photo: Playback/Cruise/Youtube Paulo Pezzolano demands return of the winning Cruzeiro and cites ‘the biggest shirt in Brazil’

Cruzeiro’s official channel released a behind-the-scenes video of the 4-1 victory over Novorizontino, this Thursday (27), at the Jorge Ismael de Biasi Stadium, for the 37th round of Serie B. Coach Paulo Pezzolano and the little dance la Ronaldo de Oliveira and Luvannor were the highlights of the club’s content.

With the team already champions, but coming from three consecutive defeats to Sport, Vila Nova-GO and Guarani, it will be up to Paulo Pezzolano to charge the winning Cruzeiro back in the dressing room before the match. The Uruguayan named the club as the biggest in Brazil.

The coach drew attention mainly to the players who had, against Novorizontino, the chance to play after a long time. “Enjoy, take advantage of every opportunity you have in life. We are wearing the biggest shirt in Brazil. You have to enjoy every second on the field with this shirt”, he warned.

Captain Eduardo Brock followed the same speech at the wheel before the team took to the field.

photo: Playback/Cruise/Youtube Oliveira does the step dance to the sound of Just Like The Wind Step to the sound of Just Like The Wind “I know it’s hard to find, well, with what we’ve conquered. There’s just one thing on your mind: this shirt is really heavy, you have to be grateful every day for being able to wear this shirt. So, for everything we did in the championship ,. remember the games that we were sold out and we won exhausted. But because there was unity, and it can’t be lost. The championship is not over. And now we have two decisive games. Man, it’s Cruzeiro again! Enjoy, have intensity , fast pass and we will beat them here today”, predicted the defender.

And with the 4-1 victory away from home, the Estdio Jorjo dressing room became a dance floor for the Serie B champions. Defender Oliveira and striker Luvannor imitated their boss at the end of the documentary ‘Ronaldo, o Fenmeno’ and gave show at the passinho to the sound of ‘Just Like The Wind’, by Tony Garcia.