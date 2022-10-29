plate challenge request, offers by Kannemann and more

The latest from Grêmio is coming to keep you well informed about the main news of Tricolor this Friday (28), with the request to challenge Odorico Roman’s ticket, offers for defender Walter Kannemann and more.

Alberto Guerra asks for the annulment of the opponent’s ticket

A new chapter of Grêmio’s presidential election emerged this Friday: Alberto Guerra, candidate for the election, filed a request to challenge the ticket of his opponent Odorico Roman. In this sense, Alberto Guerra’s staff alleges that Odorico’s ticket used data from members of Grêmio without authorization.

Check out the best moments of Tombense x Grêmio for Série B 2022

With this, data would have been leaked from the club’s registration and members placed in candidate Roman’s WhatsApp groups. Members of this support group stated that no one passed the contact and authorized the creation of a public group. The message would be an invitation to watch the match between Tombense and Grêmio for Série B this Friday and get to know the proposals of the candidate’s ticket in question.

Latest from Grêmio: proposals by Kannemann?

Of the main players in the Immortal squad, defender Walter Kannemann was the only one who has not yet renewed his contract with the club. The player’s bond with Tricolor Gaucho runs until the end of this year, so he can sign a pre-contract at any time with another team. The athlete’s manager, Martin Wainbuch, spoke exclusively for the GZH report.

“Boca always wanted him, but this time he didn’t contact me. Two years ago, yes. But then Grêmio did not want to release him. Many clubs have reached out to me now to ask about him. Three clubs in Argentina have already called me, but the country’s financial situation is bad. They also came to me from Europe, but Walter wants to hear from the club. Kannemann today is more of a Grêmio player, but he is a professional. He wants to stay at Grêmio, but he wants to hear what the club has to offer. The two presidential candidates have already contacted me, but they will only make offers after the elections.”said Martin Wainbuch.

Former Tricolor midfielder sends support to Grêmio presidential candidate

A recent idol in Grêmio’s history, former midfielder Douglas ‘Maestro’ was instrumental in the rise of the team led by Renato Portaluppi in 2016. That year, the player was one of those responsible for Tricolor’s great campaign in the Copa do Brasil, a competition that had the Rio Grande do Sul team as champion for the fifth time.

Already classified, Grêmio draws with Tombense in the penultimate round of Serie B

Recently, he manifested himself on his social networks in support of one of the slates that run for the club’s presidency in 2022. The side chosen by the Maestro was that of Odorico Roman, former manager of the club and who worked with Douglas in the management of Romildo Bolzan . In the demonstration, a photo was also used with Antonio Dutra Junior, member of the Deliberative Council of the club.