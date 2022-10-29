platform activates function and it is now possible

Everyone has an inconvenient friend, family member or acquaintance who always sends the following message “Online, but you don’t answer me, huh?”. Thinking about these people and those who prefer to browse discreetly, WhatsApp created the tool to hide “online”.

The messaging platform that had already given the user the option to hide the last seen (last time the user was online) and the viewing of messages, has now created the option for the user to remove the online. In this way, people will be able to browse WhatsApp without the “online” supervisor, responding and ignoring whoever they wish.

However, this novelty is only available for the beta version of the application, as it is still undergoing functionality testing. Despite this, Meta (the US tech conglomerate that controls Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp) has started rolling out the new WhatsApp feature to the standard user base.

Find out how the new option will work

You won’t be able to see other people’s status if you turn yours off; No one will know you turned the feature off; Deactivation is available in the settings area and under Privacy on both iOS and Android.

What to do while waiting for the new tool to be released?

For those who want freedom of privacy as soon as possible, there are websites and applications that already do the job of hiding WhatsApp’s online status. However, these software only work if the user releases data from the application and from his device. Also, none of these tools are approved or recommended by the WhatsApp messaging platform. That’s because data theft is something dangerous and that can happen when the user shares the data with the dubious tool.

Therefore, the tip is: put up with the inconvenient friend a little longer and wait, because soon WhatsApp will release the new tool for all users.