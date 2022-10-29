Police investigate alleged scam in cell phone sales in Rio Preto

The Civil Police investigates a gang of embezzlers who have used the name of a Rio Preto merchant to make false sales of iPhone model cell phones. The victim says that every day she is sought out by new people, who charge for cell phone delivery. There is still no estimate of how many customers were scammed.

The trader discovered the scam in September of this year, when she began to receive messages on her personal profile from people who were deceived. “I have a cell phone repair shop in Vila Toninho, but I closed it temporarily in the last few months, because I had just had a baby and couldn’t work anymore”, says the trader.

The woman realized that her name and the address of the store were used by criminals when several people started to go to the closed establishment and ask the store next to hers for telephone contact. “People would send PIX (to the scammers), then they wouldn’t get their iPhone and they would look for me. And I don’t know anything. I don’t even sell a phone, I fix it”, says the trader.

The shopkeeper even contacted the scammers via WhatsApp to complain about the use, but was immediately blocked. After learning that she was the target of a complaint at Procon and even a threat of a lawsuit, she decided to file a report at the Rio Preto Flagrantes Central. As the case is of unknown authorship, it was referred to the Division Specialized in Criminal Investigations (Deic) in Rio Preto.

In the scam, criminals use all the shopkeeper’s data, including the CNPJ of his business establishment and physical address to deceive customers.

To attract victims, iPhones are offered at below-market prices. Only two payment methods are accepted: bank transfer and PIX, with a supposed 10% discount. All trading is done through WhatsApp.

Without identifying itself, the report began a negotiation with the alleged seller.

“Sir, about that (cell phone delivery) you can be totally carefree, here you are working with a woman of her word and honest, mother of a family with children to support, I would never be here wasting my time harming people. We are reliable”, she informed, when asked about the delivery.

The photo is of a woman with half her face hidden by a surgical mask. She refuses to negotiate over the phone. “Our WhatsApp is on the computer, we can’t answer calls,” she wrote.

As part of the scam, photos are posted of alleged customers with iPhones in hand, but all with their faces hidden by surgical or cloth masks. “We have several personal references on the page, which guarantee our veracity. We work with daily sales and post successful sales almost daily on our Instagram, with customers receiving the merchandise on time,” he wrote.

After the person pays, the promise of delivery by post is made. Victims of the scam say that only after waiting for the product and not receiving it do they realize that they fell for the scam. When they complain, they discover that they have been blocked on WhatsApp.

After the report reported having a report against the scammer in hand, the conversation was ended and WhatsApp was also blocked.

always be suspicious

“Price far below the market, always be suspicious. Nobody works miracles”. The advice is from the head of supervision of Procon de Rio Preto, Zaqueu Felipe dos Santos.

Soon after the launches of new lines of cell phones from Apple, waves of scams begin, with fetched product offers, with prices below the market.

Priced in dollars, the multinational’s smartphones are the most expensive on the market. With the US currency on the rise, it is difficult to sell a mobile phone at half price.

“Prefer to buy from well-known stores, especially those based in Rio Preto, to take the product if there is a defect. Search the name of the store on the internet. When they give scams, complaints posts quickly appear”, he explains.

Another Procon tip is to do research on the Judiciary’s websites to find out if there are lawsuits against the alleged virtual store. (BUT)