“Productive conversations”; Barros acts ‘on the sly’ and the gringa press exposes Palmeiras’ negotiations with the Champions League striker for 2023

O palm trees had productive conversations with the attacking midfielder’s staff Paulinho, according to information from Sky Sports. The player sees it as a good opportunity to return to Brazil, being in the final stretch of his contract with Bayer Leverkusen.

As of January, the athlete can sign a pre-contract with any interested club. The player has not been used by the German team since the beginning of this season and the trend will be for a departure in June or a deal for the beginning of 2023.

“It’s a possibility (returning to Brazil). What I can say is that in January I’ll sign a pre-contract with another team and everyone will know, more or less, where I’m going”, said the striker in an interview. recent release for TNT Sports.

Palmeiras should make few signings for next season, according to coach Abel Ferreira, in a recent press conference. The idea of ​​the technical commission, together with the board, will be to take advantage of the young people revealed in the basic categories. For the attack, Verdão currently has Rony, Dudu, Wesley, Breno Lopes, Giovani and Bruno Tabata for the sides of the field.