Quartet will miss Corinthians against Goiás; see DM update

O Corinthians has four athletes confirmed as casualties against Goiás, in a game to be held this Saturday, from 19:30 (Brasilia time), at the Haile Pinheiro stadium (Serrinha), in Goiânia. In addition to Gustavo Silva, who tore the knee ligamentBalbuena, Renato Augusto and Maycon will also not be available to Vítor Pereira.

Physiotherapist Bruno Mazziotti clarified the situation of these athletes in a video bulletin released this Friday afternoon, after training at CT Dr. Joaquim Grava.

“Balbuena and Renato Augusto came out of the last game with a similar complaint later on precisely because of the number of games. They are already in a training context, it is not a serious injury, no muscle rupture, but a readjustment due to a muscular fatigue. So, next week we will have the return phase of these athletes in the training with the group in a partial way”, began the physical therapist.

CT Bulletin with Bruno Mazziotti – 10/28 🎙️ @flavio__ortega Check it out full in the SCCP Universe 👉🏽 https://t.co/MLPNZoUKQM 📹 Raphael Martinez / Corinthians TV#Go Corinthians pic.twitter.com/bHGUUSuFeZ — Corinthians (@Corinthians) October 28, 2022

“Maycon is coming from a recovery process in the calf, we are a little more careful with this type of injury. He was released, returned to play, has a sequence of four to five games, removed Maycon to be able to recondition a little In our assessment, we realize that the athlete needs to work a little more on physical conditioning (…). Next week, we will also put Maycon with the group”, he added.

In addition to them, Adson is still out, treating a muscle injury, but is on the verge of transitioning into training with the group. Rafael Ramos, who tested positive for covid-19, remains in doubt. Xavier, with tendonitis in the knee, has already started a transition phase and, as of this Saturday, he will be back to training with the group.

Finally, the professional brought up the situation of Júnior Moraes, who has been participating in training after a complex injury. Mazziotti reaffirmed that he is preparing the striker for next season, but that does not mean he cannot take the field later this year, depending on the weekly evaluations.

With that, the coach Vítor Pereira will have to work hard to climb the Corinthians team against Goiás, this Saturday, even more with the suspension of Ramiro, who took the third yellow card. The good news is the return of Yuri Alberto.

A probable lineup therefore has: Cassio; Fagner, Gil, Bruno Méndez and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz, Fausto and Giuliano; Mateus Vital, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

