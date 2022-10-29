“R$ 11 million”; Dorival is not satisfied with the title of the Copa do Brasil and wants to sign Corinthians

Corinthians is one of the most targeted teams in the ball market and this time Flamengo sees in one of the holders the opportunity to do business

The situation in which Corinthians finds itself is very complicated. The team’s hands are ‘tied’ waiting for Vítor Pereira to define his future, and meanwhile the planning for 2023 cannot flow normally, which hinders several movements of the team in the ball market.

However, it was news about a possible departure from Corinthians that fell like a bomb among fans this Friday (28). This is because according to journalist Jorge Nicola, one of Timão’s holders is not satisfied with his situation at the Club and Flamengo closely monitors the resolution of this story.

The holder is Fagner, one of those who missed the penalty in the final of the Copa do Brasil and since then has been heavily criticized by some fans. In addition, according to Nicola, the right-back is not happy with the way he is used by the Portuguese coach in his current scheme.

“The player understands that, in the Portuguese scheme, he has been having less freedom, harming his performance. According to journalist Jorge Nicola, Flamengo showed interest in the right-back a few months ago and, despite not having concrete information yet, this could become a possibility“, says the website OneFootball.

There is still nothing concrete, but both parties can start conversations in the coming weeks, for Flamengo, the interest is due to the fact that Rodinei is leaving the Carioca Club and Fagner is dissatisfied with his use in Timão. The winger has a contract with Corinthians until the end of 2024. According to the Transfermarkt portal, the winger is valued at 2 million euros, which is equivalent to around R$11 million. For having a contract, Fla would have to pay something to Corinthians.