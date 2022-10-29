“R$ 140 million”; Leila ‘grows her eye’ with offer from Europe and two Palmeiras gems can compete in the Champions League

The revelations of Palmeiras in recent years have drawn attention in the European market and Alviverde is getting ready to win big soon

After making his debut in the Palmeiras professional team, the rise in world football of the 17-year-old striker Endrick is treated as a matter of time. In recent days, speculation about European polls for the creation of the Academy has been on the web. So far, Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona are the teams eyeing the youngster.

However, according to Spanish newspaper Sport, Endrick is not the only one in the European crosshairs. The vehicle released a list of young Brazilian promises that are in the sights of Barcelona, ​​and the revelation alviverde has the company of two grassroots ‘partners’. It’s the attacker Giovani, 18, and midfielder Gabriel Veron, 20,.

While Giovani is also waiting for an opportunity to show his football in the Palmeiras first team, Veron was traded in the mid-year transfer window to Portuguese Porto, for R$ 55 million. At the moment, according to the specialized website transfermkt, Veron’s market value is set at 12 million euros, around R$63.6 million at the current price. As it holds 10% of the rights for a future sale, O Alviverde would pocket around R$ 6.7 million for Veron.

Giovani, on the other hand, belongs only to Palmeiras and has a pass set at 10 million euros. Therefore, the minimum value for a team to try to remove the gem from Verdão’s base is BRL 52.8 million. If Barça wants to make a ‘Package of Palmeiras’, counting on Endrickthe Club led by Leila Pereira can earn, at least BRL 140 million. However, with the maturation of Endrick and Giovani, eventually, the values ​​may increase.