“R$ 140 million”; Leila ‘grows her eye’ with offer from Europe and two Palmeiras gems can compete in the Champions League

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 4 Views

palm trees

The revelations of Palmeiras in recent years have drawn attention in the European market and Alviverde is getting ready to win big soon

Maria Eduarda Souza

Per Maria Eduarda Souza

Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF. Leila Pereira has polls in Europe for Palmeiras jewelry
Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF. Leila Pereira has polls in Europe for Palmeiras jewelry
Maria Eduarda Souza

After making his debut in the Palmeiras professional team, the rise in world football of the 17-year-old striker Endrick is treated as a matter of time. In recent days, speculation about European polls for the creation of the Academy has been on the web. So far, Real Madrid, PSG and Barcelona are the teams eyeing the youngster.

However, according to Spanish newspaper Sport, Endrick is not the only one in the European crosshairs. The vehicle released a list of young Brazilian promises that are in the sights of Barcelona, ​​and the revelation alviverde has the company of two grassroots ‘partners’. It’s the attacker Giovani, 18, and midfielder Gabriel Veron, 20,.

While Giovani is also waiting for an opportunity to show his football in the Palmeiras first team, Veron was traded in the mid-year transfer window to Portuguese Porto, for R$ 55 million. At the moment, according to the specialized website transfermkt, Veron’s market value is set at 12 million euros, around R$63.6 million at the current price. As it holds 10% of the rights for a future sale, O Alviverde would pocket around R$ 6.7 million for Veron.

Giovani, on the other hand, belongs only to Palmeiras and has a pass set at 10 million euros. Therefore, the minimum value for a team to try to remove the gem from Verdão’s base is BRL 52.8 million. If Barça wants to make a ‘Package of Palmeiras’, counting on Endrickthe Club led by Leila Pereira can earn, at least BRL 140 million. However, with the maturation of Endrick and Giovani, eventually, the values ​​may increase.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Alonso sees Verstappen titles more valuable than Hamilton’s

Load audio player When analyzing the role of Max Verstappen at formula 1 current, two-time …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved