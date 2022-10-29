Ramon Menezes summons the Brazilian Under-20 team, and Flamengo and Vasco give up six athletes

Coach Ramon Menezes called, this Friday, the Brazilian Under-20 team for two friendlies against Chile. The matches will take place on November 17 and 20, in Santiago. In all, 23 athletes were called up for the games.

These will be the last two tests before the 2023 South American U-20 Championship, which will be played in Colombia between January 19 and February 12. The competition will determine the qualifiers for the category’s World Cup, played in Indonesia, between May and June next year.

Flamengo and Vasco, with three players each, were the teams that gave the most athletes to the list. On the Rubro-Negro side, goalkeeper Kauã and midfielders Matheus França and Victor Hugo were remembered. At Cruz-Maltino, the names are Marlon Gomes, Andrey Santos and Erick Marcus.

SEE THE FULL LIST

goalkeepers

Mycael – Athletico Paranaense

Kaique – Palmeiras

Kauã – Flamengo

sides

Joao Moreira – Sao Paulo

Arthur – America Mineiro

Cuiabano – Gremio

Kaiki Bruno – Cruise

defenders

Weverton – Cruise

Douglas Mendes – Red Bull Bragantino

Robert – Corinthians

Lucas Beraldo – Sao Paulo

midfielders

Marlon Gomes – Vasco da Gama

Pedro Lima – Palmeiras

Andrey – Vasco da Gama

Felipe Amaral – Ponte Preta

Matheus França – Flamengo

Victor Hugo – Flamengo

attackers

Vitor Roque – Athletico Paranaense

Erick Marcus – Vasco da Gama

Marcos Leonardo – Santos

Matheus Nascimento – Botafogo

Angelo – Santos

Matheus Martins – Fluminense