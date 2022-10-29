Ramon Menezes summons the Brazilian Under-20 team, and Flamengo and Vasco give up six athletes

Coach Ramon Menezes called, this Friday, the Brazilian Under-20 team for two friendlies against Chile. The matches will take place on November 17 and 20, in Santiago. In all, 23 athletes were called up for the games.
These will be the last two tests before the 2023 South American U-20 Championship, which will be played in Colombia between January 19 and February 12. The competition will determine the qualifiers for the category’s World Cup, played in Indonesia, between May and June next year.
Flamengo and Vasco, with three players each, were the teams that gave the most athletes to the list. On the Rubro-Negro side, goalkeeper Kauã and midfielders Matheus França and Victor Hugo were remembered. At Cruz-Maltino, the names are Marlon Gomes, Andrey Santos and Erick Marcus.
SEE THE FULL LIST
goalkeepers
Mycael – Athletico Paranaense
Kaique – Palmeiras
Kauã – Flamengo
sides
Joao Moreira – Sao Paulo
Arthur – America Mineiro
Cuiabano – Gremio
Kaiki Bruno – Cruise
defenders
Weverton – Cruise
Douglas Mendes – Red Bull Bragantino
Robert – Corinthians
Lucas Beraldo – Sao Paulo
midfielders
Marlon Gomes – Vasco da Gama
Pedro Lima – Palmeiras
Andrey – Vasco da Gama
Felipe Amaral – Ponte Preta
Matheus França – Flamengo
Victor Hugo – Flamengo
attackers
Vitor Roque – Athletico Paranaense
Erick Marcus – Vasco da Gama
Marcos Leonardo – Santos
Matheus Nascimento – Botafogo
Angelo – Santos
Matheus Martins – Fluminense