Real? PSG? Endrick’s hiring becomes ‘urgency’ in Europe, and newspaper brings backstage of the ‘race’ for the Palmeiras jewel

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain lead the unbridled race in the search for Endrick, the name of the 16-year-old Palmeiras

endrick is only 16 years old and cannot leave the palm trees until you reach the age of majority. However, that doesn’t stop European teams like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain start preparing for a real battle to count on Alviverde’s jewel from the 2024/25 season.

The European giants have been looking for ever newer talent. Recently, names like Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr., and others left Brazil at a very young age, a path that seems to be inevitable for Endrick. O Brandfrom Spain, reports that Real Madrid are preparing an ‘immediate reaction’ after PSG’s recent moves for the jewel.

In January of this year, the ESPN found that the Merengues have made an approach to Endrick and his staff to try to seduce you into a possible future negotiation. Real uses a ‘siege’ tactic on the athlete’s staff and the player himself to guarantee a ‘public relations’ work, with the intention of gaining the trust of the parties involved and winning the strong competition in the international market.

O Brand points out this Friday (28) that Real Madrid came to Brazil on two occasions to observe and study what happens around Endrick. In the understanding of the Merengue team, the Palmeiras jewel is pointed out as a ‘future top athlete’, which makes the Spaniards do not measure efforts in the competition with Paris Saint-Germain to have the 16-year-old boy.

The trend is that the battle for Endrick will intensify even more in the coming months, as Paris Saint-Germain seem to have the same willingness to have him.

According to information from sport, from Spain, the French are in the lead in an alleged approach to the boy. The publication indicates that PSG knows that Palmeiras asks, at least, an offer of 35 million euros (R$ 186 million), to accept negotiation. The athlete’s rescission fine is 60 million euros (R$ 320 million).

O sport explains that Luís Campos received express orders from Doha, Qatar, to act quickly, come to Brazil in the coming weeks and seal a deal with Palmeiras for Endrick.

It is worth remembering that shirt 16 has a contract with Palmeiras until 2025, but could only go to Europe in 2024, when he turns 18. The jewel has been used by coach Abel Ferreira in Alviverde’s last commitments for the Brazilian Championship.

Last Tuesday (25), Endrick scored his first two goals as a professional in Palmeiras’ 3-1 comeback victory over Atletico-PRat Arena da Baixada.