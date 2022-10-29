Reality TV star hits back at Jennifer Lawrence after being called ‘wicked’ by actress – Monet

+



Jennifer Lawrence and Erike Jayne (Photo: Playback)

Erika Jayne, one of the stars of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’, a super-popular reality show in the US that follows the lives of super-rich housewives in the most luxurious neighborhood in Los Angeles – rebutted Jennifer Lawrence after being called ‘perverse’ ‘ by the Oscar-winning actress for ‘Silver Linings Playbook’.

American actress, singer, socialite and influencer Erika Jayne (Photo: Instagram)

Jayne used the US show ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ to counter Lawrence’s heavy criticism of her, which is known to only reflect her views as a viewer – the Hollywood star and TV personality do not know each other. in person.

“You know, it’s easy to label people when they’re at a lower level, just for what’s shown on something in real time on television,” said Jayne, who also has facets as a singer and actress, but not quite as successful. “But whenever she wants to come and mingle with us [no reality]I’m sure we can unmask ‘the ugly parts’ of his personality too,” he concluded.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence (Photo: Getty Images)

The whole beef, with exchanges of barbs by the American media, started with Lawrence telling Variety that Jayne “needs to hire a publicist as soon as possible”.

She also expressed her concerns about the show’s “boring” 12th season and labeled Erika Jayne as “wicked”.

American actress, singer, socialite and influencer Erika Jayne (Photo: Instagram)

Erika Jayne’s publicist (yes, he exists) declined to comment on the clash. A source told US entertainment website Page Six that he has no “control” over what Erika Jayne says or doesn’t say on her show.

In other words, the recipe suggested by Jennifer Lawrence to improve the image of the actress, singer and socialite seems innocuous.

Erika Jayne has been surrounded by controversy on and off the show. Her ex-husband, the prestigious attorney Tom Girardi, was accused of embezzling millions of dollars from accident victims. The US justice has already ruled that the then wife had no real knowledge of the alleged crimes committed by Girardi.

Actress Jennifer Lawrence (Photo: Instagram)

In the latest episode of ‘RHOBH’, Jayne countered criticism from other cast members, such as Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Kyle Richards, who charged her for not having “compassion” for victims of the scheme that would have financially benefited her family. “I don’t care about anyone but myself,” she cut her off.

Check out one of the excerpts from the reality below and her response on the subject on the same talk show in which she countered Jennifer Lawrence.