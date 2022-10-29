Redmi launches home projector with Full HD resolution and up to 100-inch screen

Expanding its portfolio of home products, Xiaomi announced under the brand of its subsidiary the new Redmi Smart Pro projector with modern design and portable construction. The model also stands out for bringing Full HD image resolution (1080p) with screen projection of up to 100 inches at a minimum distance of 1.20 meters.

According to the manufacturer, the device brings a lot of image sharpness, realistic colors and an enhanced experience thanks to the brightness of 150 ANSI and SGS certification that guarantees low blue light emission. Ahead, Redmi reinforces that the projector has two built-in speakers with WANOS technology, increasing immersion during movies and series.