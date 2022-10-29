Redmi launches home projector with Full HD resolution and up to 100-inch screen

Expanding its portfolio of home products, Xiaomi announced under the brand of its subsidiary the new Redmi Smart Pro projector with modern design and portable construction. The model also stands out for bringing Full HD image resolution (1080p) with screen projection of up to 100 inches at a minimum distance of 1.20 meters.
According to the manufacturer, the device brings a lot of image sharpness, realistic colors and an enhanced experience thanks to the brightness of 150 ANSI and SGS certification that guarantees low blue light emission. Ahead, Redmi reinforces that the projector has two built-in speakers with WANOS technology, increasing immersion during movies and series.
The entire set is powered by a processor.or quad-core Amlogic T950D4 with 1.5 GB of memoryRAM memory and 16 GB of internal storage. The operating system that runs on Smart Pro is MIUI TV, compatible with Xiaomi Ai Smart Assistant, making it possible to integrate the projector into the smart device ecosystem of the Mijia line.
Connectivity proves to be quite versatile including support for Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 and 5 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.0, as well as x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI (ARC), 1x DC IN and 1x 3.5 mm P2 inputs for headphones.
price and availability
According to information, the projector was presented by the brand in China, arriving in two versions (Vanilla and Pro) with availability starting next Monday, 31.
See the values:
- Redmi Smart Projector: 999 yuan (~ R$735);
- Redmi Smart Projector Pro: 1299 yuan (~ R$960).