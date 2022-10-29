Registration for Fatec Mogi das Cruzes Vestibular 2023 starts on the 7th

On November 7th, the registration deadline for the Fatec Mogi das Cruzes (Faculty of Technology) Vestibular 2023 begins, which will fill 260 vacancies in higher technological courses.

Fatec de Mogi is a public institution and offers opportunities in five different free courses: Agribusiness, Systems Analysis and Development, Human Resources Management, Logistics and Business Management (the latter in distance learning). The courses last 3 years and include English discipline throughout the training as a differential.

After the deadline, registration for the Vestibular can be made until 15:00 on December 15, through the internet. The fee to apply will be BRL 91 and the test is scheduled for January 8, 2023, at 1 pm.

Exemption or reduction of the fee

Lower-income candidates interested in requesting exemption or reduction of the registration fee for Fatec Mogi das Cruzes Vestibular 2023 may apply until 3:00 pm on November 4th.

The request and submission of documentation to request the exemption or discount on the entrance exam fee must be done through the same registration website.

To apply for the exemption, the candidate must have already completed, or complete in 2022, the High School course, EJA (Youth and Adult Education) or CEEJA (State Youth and Adult Center) and prove monthly family income of up to two salaries minimums.

If the option is to ask for a 50% discount on the registration fee, the student can be regularly attending high school, college entrance exams or another college, and prove a maximum family income of two minimum wages.

After completing the online form, the candidate has to send the documents by digital means (upload) that prove all the information. Complete information on the requirements to claim the benefit and the necessary documents are also available on the registration website.

The result of the analysis of requests for reduction and exemption of the Vestibular 2023 registration fee is scheduled for November 23.

The Fatec Mogi das Cruzes campus is located at Rua Carlos Barattino, 908, Vila Nova Mogilar. The phone for more information is (11) 4699-2799.

Fatec Mogi Entrance Exam Schedule 2023

Until 15:00 on 11/04/2022 : Registration for exemption/reduction of the registration fee and submission by digital means of supporting documentation, via upload, on the website vestibularfatec.com.br

: Registration for exemption/reduction of the registration fee and submission by digital means of supporting documentation, via upload, on the website vestibularfatec.com.br 11/07 until 15:00 on 12/15/2022 : Registration for the Selection Process on the vestibularfatec.com.br website and submission by digital means, via upload, of the supporting documentation.

: Registration for the Selection Process on the vestibularfatec.com.br website and submission by digital means, via upload, of the supporting documentation. 11/23/2022, from 15:00 : Disclosure of the result of the analysis of requests for exemption/reduction of fees

: Disclosure of the result of the analysis of requests for exemption/reduction of fees From 11/23, from 15:00 to 15:00 on 12/15/2022 : Registration in the selection process for the candidate benefiting from the exemption/reduction of the registration fee

: Registration in the selection process for the candidate benefiting from the exemption/reduction of the registration fee 01/05/2023, from 15:00 : Publication of the Examination sites.

: Publication of the Examination sites. 01/08/2023 (Sunday) at 1 pm : Exam – test duration: 5 hours

: Exam – test duration: 5 hours 09/01/2023 (Monday), from 15:00 : Disclosure of official feedback

: Disclosure of official feedback 01/18/2023, from 15:00 : Availability on the vestibularfatec.com.br website of the general classification list, the 1st call list of candidates and dissemination of the candidates’ performance

: Availability on the vestibularfatec.com.br website of the general classification list, the 1st call list of candidates and dissemination of the candidates’ performance From 01/19 to 01/20/2023: Enrollment of the 1st call and submission of enrollment documentation by digital means, via upload, by candidates (Remote Enrollment System)

Want to stay on top of everything that happens in Mogi das Cruzes and region? Follow our profiles on Facebook, Instagram, Google News and telegram