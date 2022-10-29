Restart and Marvel actress reveals bad experience in Pirates of the Caribbean

The actress Zoë Saldañawhich currently shines in “fresh start“, from Netflix, and is known for starring in franchises such as “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Avatar”, recently revealed that he had very bad experiences while filming “Pirates of the Caribbean”.

The artist was in the cast of “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl“, playing Anamaria, a smuggler and pirate wronged by Jack Sparrow.

ZOE SALDANA: Actress reveals negative experience in Pirates of the Caribbean

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Zoe Saldana talked about the experience. The actress said that because she was still new to acting, being part of a big franchise demanded a lot of her, everything happened very fast, and it was a lot of work to shoot scenes in several different places:

“It was my first exposure to a big Hollywood movie, where there were a lot of actors, producers and crew members,” he said.

“We were filming in different locations, and the environments were not pleasant. I was too young and it was all too big for me, the pace was too fast. I walked away not really having a good experience. I felt like I was very lost and that it wasn’t okay,” she confesses.

Because of what happened, Zoë Saldaña decided not to return as the character in other sequels. She reported that years later she was reunited with producer Jerry Bruckheimer, who apologized for the bad experience she had in ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, also from Disney, where she works today.