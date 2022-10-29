RetroSC: Event brings together collectors and lovers of old video games in Florianópolis

The 10th edition of RetroSC will bring together, next Saturday (5), in Florianópolis, lovers of video games and classic computers. The free and open-to-the-public meeting brings together collectors, retailers selling equipment and game developers new to old systems.

The meeting will take place at ASSESP (Association of Civil Servants of Public Security of Santa Catarina), in the Campeche neighborhood, South of the Island. Participants can closely check out, buy, sell or trade items marked by stories from the 70s, 80s, 90s and 2000s.

“RetroSC takes place on an itinerant basis throughout the state throughout the year and we have a fixed event, in Florianópolis, which is our main event. It is a very special meeting, in which it is common to see parents and children, grandparents and grandchildren together, remembering equipment they had throughout their lives or getting to know new ones”, highlights Eduardo Loos, one of the organizers of the event.

According to the organizers of the event, the expectation is to bring together approximately 500 people. The only requirement of the organization is that those interested bring a kilo of non-perishable food on the day of the meeting. The Association of Parents and Friends of the Exceptional (APAE) of Florianópolis will benefit from the donations.

national guests

Eric Fraga, from the CosmicEffect channel, the first Youtuber focused on Brazilian retrogames; Ed “Topzero”, from the Aperte Start channel, one of Brazil’s main icons; Marcus Garret, director of the documentaries 1983 and Loading; representatives of the national channel Velberan Games; and Junião and Marcelo, from the Minicastle channel.

In addition, Fábio Michelin, owner of Gamescare, creator of national products for converting from analogue to digital, and two stores aligned with the national retro scene: A Casa do Videogame and Mr. Games.

Old games gathered at the event – Disclosure/RetroSC/ND Free event brings together video game lovers – Disclosure/RetroSC/ND