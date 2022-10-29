Rihanna releases ‘Lift Me Up’, her first single in six years, for the movie ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Rihanna released their first single in six years on Thursday night to Friday: ‘Lift Me Up‘, the first track to emerge from Marvel’s hit sequel ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

The song, a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, was written by Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems, Rihanna, songwriter Ludwig Göransson and director Ryan Coogler; is one of two songs from the film, which opens in theaters on November 11. Few other details have been released about the song, or the soundtrack album that Rihanna is curating in a similar way to how Kendrick Lamar directed the first film’s album.

‘After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the music, I wanted to write something that would portray a warm hug from all the people I’ve missed in my life. I tried to imagine what it would be like if I could sing for them right now and express how much I miss them,” Tems said in a statement. ‘Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her broadcast this song is a great honor.’

Rihanna. Photo: Playback/Instagram (@badgalriri)

Rihanna has only made a few prominent appearances in the years since her last album, 2016’s ‘Anti’ – most notably on NERD’s ‘Lemon’, which she briefly performed with Pharrell at his Diamond Ball in New York in 2019, Kendrick Lamar’ Future’s Loyalty’ and ‘Selfish’ – later in February she will be the halftime performer on the world’s biggest stage for a musician, the Super Bowl. It has been rumored for years about her working on two different albums, one of them dancehall-leaning, but she provided virtually no details and no songs materialized or leaked.

However, her career has expanded far beyond music with her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty and lingerie line Savage x Fenty, which have made her a billionaire. She also had her first child, a boy, with her partner. A$AP Rocky in may.

Along with her Super Bowl performance, Rihanna is gearing up for her fourth annual Savage X Fenty fashion show, which will feature anita, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell as performing artists. The event will premiere exclusively via Prime Video with other names in bold like Ángela Aguilar, Avani Gregg, Bella Poarch, Cara Delevingne and more.

Boseman, who played King T’Challa in the original ‘Black Panther’, died of colon cancer in 2020 at age 43. your nation from the intervening world powers. Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke co-star in the film.