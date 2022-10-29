Rogue One’s Parallels From Andor Episode 4 Hits Fans Right In The Senses

After the events of Andor Episode 4, the parallels with the movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hit many Star Wars fans.

andor parallels from episode 4 to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hiave the fans thrilled. Serving as a movie prequel Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the latest entry in the long-running sci-fi fantasy franchise centers on Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), chronicling his journey from smuggler to a rebel spy who so fiercely becomes determined to bring down the Galactic Empire. Set five years after the events of Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, the series sees the return of familiar faces from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story as Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly), an Imperial senator who is key to the formation of the Rebellion, and Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), a veteran of the Clone Wars who leads a militant resistance group against the Empire.

After Cassian and Luthen Rael’s (Stellan Skarsgård) daring escape from Ferrix, andor episode 4 finds the titular character transported to Aldhani, where he is tasked with joining a group of resistance fighters on a mission against the Imperials stationed there. Although Cassian believes his mission will simply be to steal the quarterly payroll report, he soon learns that the small cell will be facing a garrison of hundreds of troops with TIE Fighters. With the rebel spy on a near-impossible mission, fans have noticed similarities with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

After the release of andor episode 4, fans took to social media with their emotional reactions to the episode Rogue One: A Star Wars Story parallels. The episode’s main plot features Cassian preparing for a suicide mission with a small group of loyal fighters. This is the whole plot of Rogue One: A Star Wars Storythird act. Before joining the group in Aldhani, Cassian is given a blue kyber crystal as a guarantee from Rael. Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) also had a kyber crystal with her in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the last thing she received from her mother before she was murdered. Check out some of the fan reactions below.

Will Andor repeat the result of Rogue One?

The parallels between Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and the new episode of andor are screaming. However, several differences separate the two significantly. Cassian and Erso’s kyber crystal pendants carry separate meanings for their wearers. While Erso’s pendant is a constant reminder of the loss the Empire has caused his family, Cassian’s pendant represents payment for a job if things go wrong and has monetary value to Rael. This shows that Cassian has not yet committed to the cause and is still swayed by money.

Mission results may also differ Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In the film, Cassian and Erso lead a mission to the planet Scarif to steal the Death Star plans from a heavily fortified base. Though they are successful, their entire team makes the ultimate sacrifice, dying on the sands of the tropical planet. With the film’s plot already weighing on the upcoming events of andor episode 5, the show can subvert those expectations leading to a successful mission with minimal casualties. The quest’s outcome may give Cassian the courage to attack Scarif years later. With andor episode 4 setting out an exciting mission for the week ahead, fans can once again find more parallels Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

