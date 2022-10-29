Ronaldo takes money out of his own pocket to buy Flamengo duo after Libertadores

Champion of the Series B of the Brasileirão, the board of Cruzeiro is already looking to strengthen the team for the next season

Serie B champion with 75 points, maintaining an advantage of 13 points for the runner-up, Cruzeiro plays the last match against CSA on the 6th, at 18:30, in the Mineirão Stadium. Already looking forward to the 2023 season, the board of the Celeste team has been conducting polls and has two players from Flamengo in sight for next year.

they are about Everton Ribeiro and Marine. According to information on the portal fans, some members of the Minas Gerais leadership are looking to hire players. Marinho still hasn’t presented the best football with the shirt red-black and, because of this, the board believes it to be a more viable negotiation. With Everton Ribeiro, the top management believes that the past with the Club may weigh in on the decision.

It is worth noting that both players have a contract with the Flamengo until the end of 2023. That is, if the board of the Rio team does not renew the bond, it can leave the athletes free to sign a pre-agreement from June next year. The portal also pointed out that, despite the interest, there is no official proposal.

With the new management, led by Ronaldo Phenomenon through SAFO cruise should undergo a new revamp next season. This is because the technician Paulo Pezzolano has already publicly expressed that the current squad will not be able to play in the first division next season. Given this, the summit continues to monitor the market in search of possible hires.