Russell dominates and is faster in the second training session at Hermanos Rodríguez

George Russell was the one who commanded the second practice session of the F1 Mexican GP. On the afternoon of this Friday (28), the pilot jumped to the tip at the beginning of the TL and stayed until the checkered flag.

The second activity of the passage through Mexico City marked yet another test by Pirelli of the tire prototypes for the 2023 season. After Suzuka and Austin, the drivers once again had an extra 30 minutes to run with the new compound.

Therefore, the Mercedes Englishman scored the best mark yet with the 2022 soft range to take the top spot. With the mark of 1min19s970, the competitor placed himself as the fastest of the day at Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Find out how the second free practice session of the F1 Mexican GP went:

The drivers were back on track for another practice session for the Mexican GP. Once again the weather was steady and there was no chance of rain with temperatures reaching 25ºC and the asphalt hitting 39ºC.

For the second session of activities at Hermanos Rodríguez, the competitors would have an extra half hour on the track. The reason is that they would have a retest of Pirelli’s prototype tires for the 2023 season.

In this training, after several reserve pilots were selected by the teams, the starters were back. So Yuki Tsunoda, Kevin Magnussen, George Russell, Alexander Albon and Esteban Ocon were back in the car.

As expected, as soon as the clock started ticking on the Mexican circuit, the drivers who weren’t in FP1 left the pits using this year’s compounds – all using the mid-range.

With the first laps completed, Carlos Sainz was once again at the top of the table. The Spaniard clocked 1min21s943 to be the fastest with Pierre Gasly, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Sergio Pérez closing the top five.

In fact, the Ferrari owner was the only competitor who ran under 1min22s. But he was soon overtaken by Russell who completed the fast lap in 1min21s742, 0s201 faster than his opponent.

The Mercedes Englishman was quickly taken out of the lead by the Red Bull duo who, even with prototype tyres, took first place with Sergio Pérez in first and Max Verstappen in second.

However, now wearing the soft compound, George returned to first position with an impressive lap of 1min19s970, single under 1min20s and more than 0s8 ahead of Tsunoda, second.

Magnussen and Albon were the only two drivers who had not yet left the pits. While the Dane’s car had a problem during FP1, it’s still a mystery why the Anglo-Thai didn’t leave.

With an hour to go, Russell is still leading the times on the 2022 soft tyre. In comparison, Lewis Hamilton is fourth and first among the drivers with the prototype, appearing 1.539 seconds off the needle.

So, the first red flag of the session, the third of the day, became necessary in Mexico. The reason was Charles Leclerc, who lost his rear end and crashed into the protective wall, ending practice prematurely after damaging his rear wing heavily.

After the accident, Ferrari came on the radio to ask the Monegasque if he was okay. In response, he heard that “I do. The car, not so much.”

After almost 20 minutes after the interruption, the riders were released onto the track. The session resumed with just over 35 minutes to the checkered flag and Russell at the top of the table.

With just over 20 minutes to go, the order on the timesheet was Russell, Tsunoda, Ocon, Hamilton, Pérez, Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Valtteri Bottas and Gasly completing the top ten.

In the final moments of the training, then, a new interruption by red flag. This time, the culprit was Guanyu Zhou after stopping his Alfa Romeo in the exhaust area due to an apparent hydraulic problem.

Check out the result of the second free practice valid for the Mexican GP:

1) George Russell (Mercedes) 1’19.970s

2) Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri/Red Bull) 1’20.798s

3) Esteban Ocon (Alpine/Renault) 1’21.177s

4) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 1’21.509s

5) Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 1’21.579s

6) Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 1’21.588s

7) Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 1’21.618s

8) Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 1’21.693s

9) Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’21.993s

10) Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri/Red Bull) 1’22.104s

11) Fernando Alonso (Alpine/Renault) 1’22.337s

12) Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’22.371s

13) Alexander Albon (Williams/Mercedes) 1’22.447s

14) Lando Norris (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’22.738s

15) Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren/Mercedes) 1’22.763s

16) Lance Stroll (Aston Martin/Mercedes) 1’22.840s

17) Mick Schumacher (Haas/Ferrari) 1’22.879s

18) Kevin Magnussen (Haas/Ferrari) 1’23.316s

19) Nicholas Latifi (Williams/Mercedes) 1’23.320s

20) Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo/Ferrari) 1’23.369s

