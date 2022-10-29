Russell leads FP2 in Mexico in practice with Leclerc crash







Load audio player

the cars of formula 1 returned to the circuit of Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez for the second free practice this Friday. George Russell was the fastest of the session, clocking 1min19s970.

Yuki Tsunoda surprised and came in second, 0s828 of the Englishman. Esteban Ocon came in third, followed by Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez and Max Verstappenin sixth.

Read too:

Practice lasted 90 minutes, 30 more than a traditional session due to testing Pirelli’s prototype tires for 2023.

Training was also marked by the crash of Charles Leclerc. With just over 30 minutes, he missed the rear of the car at Turn 7 and went out to hit the protective barriers, triggering the red flag. The pilot suffered nothing.

The train

The second session lasted an additional 30 minutes, with Pirelli testing the 2023 prototypes. The vast majority of riders started the session on test tyres. The first to lead with the ‘traditional’ was George Russell, with 1min21s742 with the medium compound.

With 15 minutes into the session, Verstappen took the lead with 1min21s588, using the test tyres. In the sequence, the home pilot took the lead by a measly 0s009.

With almost 20 minutes left, Russell took the lead again, using soft tyres, dropping to 1min19s970, more than 1.6s over Pérez. Tsunoda moved up to P2 and was 0s828 behind the Englishman.

Shortly afterward, Verstappen went off the track at Turn 4, but without hitting the barriers. He came back next.

Magnussen took to the track for the first time with almost half an hour into the session, still due to the problems that affected Pietro Fittipaldi’s training in FP1.

With 57 minutes to go, Leclerc overturned at Turn 7 and crashed into the barriers. With that, the red flag was raised.

Practice restarted with 38 minutes to go and many riders wasted no time and returned to the track, again with the majority using test compounds.

As the teams opted for race simulations on the lap, the times were not significantly altered. In the final minute, Zhou stopped his car, again in trouble.

The third free practice for the Mexico City GP takes place this Saturday at 2 pm. Qualifying will be at 5pm.

Result

Join the Motorsport.com Members Club on YouTube

Do you want to be part of a select group of racing lovers, associated with the largest motorsport communication group in the world? CLICK HERE and check the Motorsport.com Members Club on Youtube. In it, you will have access to unpublished and exclusive materials, special lives, in addition to preference for reading comments during our programs. Don’t miss out, subscribe now!

Motorsport.com podcast debate: who can stop Red Bull and Verstappen in Formula 1?

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: