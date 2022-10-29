Russia accuses UK of being involved in gas pipeline explosions – News

The Russian army accused London on Saturday (29) of involvement in the explosions that caused leaks in September in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea, built to transport Russian gas to Europe.

“Representatives of a British Navy unit participated in the planning, delivery and execution of the terrorist act in the Baltic Sea on 26 September to damage the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram.

The British Defense denounced on Twitter “false allegations” Russians “diverted attention”.

Russia has repeatedly complained that it was not included in the international investigation into the Nord Stream leaks that followed the alleged sabotage.

The Swedish court announced on Friday its intention to carry out a new inspection of the gas pipelines, as did the Nord Stream consortium, which sent a civilian vessel under the Russian flag.

On September 26, four major leaks were detected in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines on the Danish island of Bornholm, two in the Swedish Economic Zone and two in the Danish Economic Zone.

Preliminary underwater inspections reinforced suspicions of sabotage, as the leaks were preceded by explosions.

Since the conflict in Ukraine, the two gas pipelines, which link Russia to Germany, have been at the center of geopolitical tensions, fueled by Moscow’s decision to cut off gas supplies to Europe in alleged retaliation for Western sanctions.