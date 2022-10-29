Russia accuses Ukraine, UK of attacking Black Sea fleet

The Russian army on Saturday accused Ukraine and the United Kingdom of a “terrorist” drone attack on their Black Sea fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, saying one of their ships suffered “minor” damage.

“The preparation of this terrorist act and the training of the military of Ukraine’s 73rd special maritime operations center were carried out by British experts,” the Russian Defense Ministry said on Telegram, adding that one of its ships, the “Ivan Golubets”, recorded “minor damage”.

This drone attack on Russian Black Sea fleet facilities in Crimea, a peninsula annexed to Russia, was the “most massive” of the conflict in Ukraine, said pro-Russian governor of the city of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvojayev.

“It was the most massive attack by drones and remotely piloted surface vehicles on the waters of Sevastopol Bay in the history of the conflict,” Razvojayev said, according to the TASS news agency.

Russia said its ships targeted in the attack were involved in a UN-brokered deal to allow the export of Ukrainian grain.

“It should be noted that the ships of the Black Sea Fleet that were attacked by terrorists are involved in ensuring the security of the ‘grain corridor’ as part of an international initiative to export agricultural products from Ukrainian ports,” the Russian Defense Ministry said.