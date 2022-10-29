Russia announces end of partial mobilization

the government of Russia announced this Friday, the 28th, that it has finished calling up the reservists to fight in the war of Ukraine, after enlisting more than 220,000 people in just over a month. The call was part of the partial mobilization announced by the president Vladimir Putin in late September in an attempt to change the course of the confrontation.

The Ukrainian leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyexpressed doubt about the Kremlin’s statement, saying the Russian army’s poor performance means more men may be needed.

“We have reports that the enemy has completed its mobilization, as if there is no longer any need to send new waves of Russian citizens to the front. We feel very different on the front lines,” he said in a video speech.

However, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in a speech, alongside Putin, that the task was accomplished and that no further measures were planned. According to him, 82,000 reservists have already received the necessary training and, therefore, have been sent to Ukraine, while the rest are in preparation.

During the meeting, both acknowledged that the mobilization faced problems in the first days, but that they were repaired as quickly as possible and that everything is now in order. Furthermore, Putin said that initial mistakes were inevitable, as Russia has not held a mobilization of this size in many years.

In an attempt to reverse a series of humiliating defeats, the Russian president announced the mobilization of 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine during a speech to the nation in late September – the same one in which he made veiled threats about the use of nuclear weapons.

At the time, the announcement caused a series of demonstrations in the country and caused thousands of men to leave the country to flee an eventual summons. In addition, cases of compulsory conscription of people with no military experience, over 60 years of age and physically handicapped have been reported.

Western analysts point out that the deployment could help alleviate a shortage of soldiers on the 1,000-kilometer front line, but military success is anyone’s guess and depends on how the new soldiers are trained.

Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to announce territorial gains. On Friday, the Ukrainian governor of Luhansk province, Serhiy Gaidai, said that Ukrainian soldiers had virtually gained complete control of a major road linking major cities in the region. The highway could be the next big battlefront in the east.

In recent days, the Ukrainian advance seems to have lost some intensity. According to Kiev, this is due to bad weather and uneven terrain.