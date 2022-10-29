Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is for BRL 1,600 on offer with cashback – Tecnoblog

Not by chance, the Galaxy S20 FE with 4G and 128 GB of memory was once one of the darling cell phones here at Achados. After all, it comes equipped with a Snapdragon processor, has a fluid screen and an affordable price. And despite having lost popularity for some of Samsung’s new releases, it remains a great mid-ranger for entry-level price. Even more in offers like this, costing BRL 1,600 with cashback Ame.

