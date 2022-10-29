Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is for BRL 1,600 on offer with cashback – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Not by chance, the Galaxy S20 FE with 4G and 128 GB of memory was once one of the darling cell phones here at Achados. After all, it comes equipped with a Snapdragon processor, has a fluid screen and an affordable price. And despite having lost popularity for some of Samsung’s new releases, it remains a great mid-ranger for entry-level price. Even more in offers like this, costing BRL 1,600 with cashback Ame.

Galaxy S20 FE (Image: Paulo Higa / Tecnoblog)

To take advantage of this promotion, just access the product page, where the device appears for R$ 1,799. Then pay via Ame for 10% (R$179.90) of your money back. So, when we discount the cashback, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE ends up selling for R$ 1,619.10 in cash. In about 30 days after receiving the cell phone, the cashback amount should already appear in your Ame wallet.

⚠️Cashback cannot be withdrawn However, remember that Ame credit cannot be withdrawn from your Ame Digital wallet. Instead, you can use Ame cashback to purchase products from stores that accept this payment method. That is, in addition to spending at Americanas itself, you can still use it to fill up partner gas stations, charge your cell phone or buy an Uber or iFood gift card.

📱 Is the Galaxy S20 FE still worth buying?

Since the cell phone was launched by Samsung in 2020, it is natural that this doubt exists. After all, in addition to having fewer years of guaranteed update, this is still the version with 4G, and the brand already offers other cell phones in the same price category with 5G. However, compared to them, the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE still stands out for some of its specs.

At this point, one of the main differentials of the device is to bring the Snapdragon 865 processor, against Exynos and Mediatek chips from devices such as the Galaxy A53 and the Galaxy M53. So, those who prefer Qualcomm see the Galaxy S20 FE as a more affordable option.

Another point that draws attention is the AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which in addition to fluidity, delivered good definition, brightness and strong colors in the tests of the technoblog. While on newer lines that are similarly priced at retail today, the default is 90 Hz.

In addition, the Samsung phone takes great photos in any light condition, supports wireless charging and has good battery life. And the Galaxy S20 FE still promises one more update for next year and is also IP68 certified against water, which gives it more durability.

