Samsung Smart TV QLED 55″ and 120 Hz with super cashback

If you are looking for a good TV to watch the World Cup and, of course, enjoy your PlayStation 5, great news: Shoptime is offering a super cashback on Smart TV QLED 4K 120 Hz Samsung’s 55-inch

The base price of the device is R$ 3,449.99, with the possibility of paying in up to 10 interest-free installments on the credit card. However, paying for the purchase through AME guarantees a cashback interesting from BRL 345. Want to take advantage of this promotion? Then click on the link below:

More details about Samsung Smart TV with QLED screen and 120 Hz

This Samsung QLED Smart TV contains a number of updated technologies to ensure image quality and smooth processing — including a panel clocked at 120 Hz to get the most out of the PS5. Check out some of the main features below:

Native 120 Hz panel — Fluidity and complete detail in each movement;

Ultra-Wide screen and game menu — The aspect ratio and control you need for your game;

4K Quantum Processor — Provides an incredible viewing experience, upscaling the resolution of any content to near 4K quality;

Air Slim Design — The TV is only 2.5 cm thick;

SolarCell Remote Control — A modern, eco-friendly remote control made from nearly a third of recyclable plastic that is rechargeable by solar energy.

Will you take advantage of the offer? Comment below!