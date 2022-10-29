Santos has the most hunted player in the Brazilian Championship; see top-5

A great highlight of Santos this season, Marcos Leonardo is slowly writing his name in Brazilian football. Top scorer of Peixe in the Brasileirão, the boy has been receiving double attention from rivals. No wonder he is the player who receives the most fouls in the tournament.

In 31 matches in the competition, Menino da Vila has already received 79 fouls, generating an average of 2.55 per game. Behind him come Raniele, from Avaí, with 75, Dieguinho, from Goiás, with 68, and Gustavo Scarpa, from Palmeiras, with 66.

Some of these fouls, however, worried the Alvinegro Praiano fans. In the 2-0 victory over Red Bull Bragantino, for example, Marcos Leonardo received a strong entry in the back and suffered trauma in the region. The exams showed no serious injuries, but he missed some training sessions with the squad on the eve of a classic against Corinthians.

With only 19 years old, the shirt 9 has already scored 11 goals in the 2022 Brazilian Championship. The boy received his first professional chances in 2020 and even had decisive participation, but lost space in the following season. At the end of 2021, he regains space and stands out. Since then, he has established himself among the holders.

Marcos Leonardo, in fact, is one of Santos’ hopes at the end of the season. The club is in 12th place, with 43 points, seven less than São Paulo, which opens the classification zone to the next Libertadores.

The next challenge for Peixe is next Wednesday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), against Atlético-GO, away from home, for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The five most fouled players in the Brasileirão: