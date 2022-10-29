São Paulo terminates Alex’s contract one day after elimination at Paulista under-20; Belletti takes over

São Paulo under-20 coach, Alex had his contract terminated at the club this Friday (28)

According to the ESPNO Sao Paulo terminated this Friday (28) the coach’s contract Alexwho was in charge of the under-20 team.

The end of the bond takes place one day after the Tricolor to be eliminated by Corinthians in the semifinal of the under-20 Paulista Championship.

Later, the Morumbi team confirmed the coach’s departure through an official note (read below).

Alex’s departure, however, is not a consequence of the defeat for Timão, since his farewell was scheduled for a long time.

The coach had announced in May that he would leave São Paulo at the end of the season, as he wants to take on a professional team in 2023.

As the tricolor under-20 calendar came to an end with the fall in Paulista in the category, the termination was made to leave Alex free on the market.

As coach of the São Paulo base, the former midfielder stood out mainly in the 2021 Brasileirão under-20 vice campaign.

Altogether, they were 51 victories, 18 draws and 19 defeats, with 64.8% of use

With his departure, the former right-back belletti will take over as coach of the under-20 in Cotia.

The five-time world champion will debut at the 2023 São Paulo Junior Football Cup.

Check out São Paulo’s note about Alex’s departure:

This Friday (28), coach Alex de Souza leaves the command of the Under-20 category after a year in front of the junior team. The coach took over the team in April 2021 and, with the end of the current season, he moves on to new challenges.

The Tricolor opened the doors of the main category of the base so that Alex, multi-champion within the four lines, had his first experience as a coach. In the two seasons in which he directed the team, Alex helped in the formation of several jewels, in addition to contributing to the promotion of several players to the main team and adding to the daily life of all the employees of CFA Presidente Laudo Natel.

“I have enormous gratitude to São Paulo for giving me this opportunity. I want to thank the president, the board, Muricy, the employees and, mainly, the players, who helped me a lot to understand the day to day, the whole system. And especially to the fan who welcomed me, made me São Paulo during this period, it really is something I will carry forever, a feeling of gratitude”, said Alex.

Ahead of the #MadeInCotia boys, Alex added 88 games, with 51v, 18e, 19d – 64.8% success. In his first season, Alex was Brazilian Under-20 runner-up. In the 2022 Copinha, the team reached the semifinals, as well as in the Paulista Championship, in addition to stopping in the quarterfinals of the Brazilian Under-20.

“Alex did what was asked of him, helped develop and promote the boys. We gained a lot with him and his team in this period together. We wish him success in the continuation of his career”, said the club’s youth football superintendent, Marcos Biasotto.

“We are very grateful to Alex and also to PC for this year and a half of work at CFA. We were the club that gave him the first opportunity as a coach and we had a lot of dedication and countless lessons in return. We wish you much success in the new challenges”, he added. Francesco Moretto Junior, deputy director of the base.