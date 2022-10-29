São Paulo terminates with Alex, and Belletti takes over the under-20 of the team

Alex de Souza is no longer the coach of São Paulo’s under-20 team. His termination was agreed on this Friday (28), after Cotia’s offspring were eliminated last Thursday (27) by Corinthians in the semifinal of the Paulista Championship.

Now, who takes over the Tricolor under-20 will be the former right-back Belletti, a São Paulo player between 1996/1998 and 2000/2002. The thing! had already announced before that this path was already prescribed to happen.

According to information gathered by the L! in July, details were lacking for the agreement to be made officially. In recent months, it was normal to see Belletti with Rogério Ceni in the professional team’s training sessions.

While preparing to take over Alex’s post, Juliano Belletti even traveled with Barcelona to the United States to follow the team’s pre-season. During this period, with Xavi’s team, he followed all the work of the Blaugrana technical commission.

The former player, revealed by Cruzeiro, was always present at Tricolor events, where he also spent time as an athlete.

Belletti had an internship at the club, alongside Cuca and Vagner Mancini, after completing his coaching course at CBF. Soon after, he received the invitation to go to Cruzeiro, where he was the team’s assistant coach in 2021, alongside Vanderlei Luxemburgo.

In addition to the state semifinal, Alex de Souza led São Paulo to the semifinal of this year’s Copa São Paulo de Juniores and to the final of the Brazilian Championship in the category, losing the title to Internacional.