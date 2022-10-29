Scientists have turned pure water into metal (and there are pictures)

Technology and inventions are the great wealth of our humanity, so the world we know today would not exist without these two factors. Therefore, encouraging science and innovation are so important, especially for our country, which needs a little push in this sector.

Linked to this subject, today we brought news that greatly impacted the research area, where metal was created from Water pure! See more information about this process.

Pure water turns to metal

Under sufficiently high pressures, virtually any material can, in theory, become conductive. However, contrary to what many think, it is not just the high pressures that can induce this metallicity in pure water, after all.

To justify this claim, researchers have already confirmed this in practice in 2021. However, let’s better understand how this new way of giving water metallic character works.

A little more about the theory

By placing pure water (with no impurities or salts of any kind) in contact with an electron-sharing alkali-type metal (an alloy of sodium and potassium), free-moving charged particles can be added, making the water metallic.

The theory can be complicated, but if you press the atoms together hard enough, the orbitals of the outer electrons will begin to overlap, allowing them to move. In our case, for water, that pressure is just under 48 million times Earth’s atmospheric pressure at sea level. See the image released by the scientists involved:

Through the drop, it is even possible to see the reflection of the person who was in the place. Parallel to this, we can already perceive with the naked eye one of the characteristics of metals, which is precisely their metallic luster.

Does this change the water permanently?

Despite being something completely new, the resulting conductivity only lasts a few seconds. However, it must be emphasized that this is a significant step towards understanding this water phase, studying it directly.

The research was published in nature.