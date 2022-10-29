See how to TRACK someone through WhatsApp; simplified step by step

WhatsApp is a cross-platform instant messaging and voice calling app for smartphones. Thus, the platform also allows users to upload images, videos and files. In addition to being able to make free calls when connected to the internet. The app is therefore available for most cell phones these days. Still, another function present in the platform is to share the location with third parties. However, many people still don’t know how to use the function.

So, check out below how to track someone’s location through the app.

Learn how to track your contacts on WhatsApp

A lot of people still don’t know, but it’s possible to track people through WhatsApp, both through Android and iOS phones. To track someone can be very simple and first of all, the other person needs to be connected to the internet. Also, the cell phone that is sharing the location must also allow the application to have access to GPS. Thus, every WhatsApp user can choose to share their location with another contact and it is possible to choose three times when the tracking will be available, which can be for eight hours, one hour or fifteen minutes. That way, whoever receives the tracking message can have access to the other person’s location in real time.

To carry out the process and allow someone else to track your location, just follow the steps below.

on android

Firstly, you have to open the WhatsApp conversation with the person you want to share your location;

Then tap on the icon represented by a paperclip and then on location;

Now you must choose the option “Real-time location” and then “Continue”;

Finally, your location will be available in the conversation chat with a Maps board. With this, the sender simply taps the image to access its location.

on iOS

On the iPhone, you will need to open the conversation and tap the “+” icon;

Therefore, you need to click on location;

Thus, you can select the time you want to share the information;

Finally, just send your location through the icon represented by an arrow and the other person will be able to track your location.

Learn more about WhatsApp!

WhatsApp was created in the year 2009 by Yahoo veterans Brian Acton and Jan Koum. Thus, the headquarters are located in the city of Santa Clara, California. Thus, in 2012 alone, the application grew from two billion messages a day in April to ten billion messages a day in August of the same year.

In addition, the app is currently part of the Meta group, which also manages Facebook and Instagram. With this, the company has added several new functions to the application in recent years, through its team of experts, who have been working to improve the functionality of the platform.

