Smart TV Samsung Neo QLED 4K 43″ and 144 Hz is on offer

Want to make the most of all the firepower the PS5 hardware has to offer? Then know that the Smart TV Neo QLED 4K 43″ and 144 Hz from Samsung is on offer at Americanas (through the app) and at a very interesting discount.

The TV costs R$ 3,599.99, with the possibility of paying up to 8 interest-free installments. However, when using the coupon “TV10” in the retailer’s app, that price drops to BRL 3,239.99 — can be paid in up to 21 interest-free installments on the AME credit card. Want to take advantage of this promotion? Then click on the link below:

More details about Samsung Smart TV with Neo QLED screen and 144 Hz

This Neo QLED Smart TV from Samsung contains several updated technologies to ensure image quality and smooth processing — including a panel clocked at 144 Hz to get the most out of the PS5. Check out some of the main features below:

Neo Qled screen — Neo QLED revolutionizes imaging standards by replacing each conventional LED with 40 Mini LEDs. The result is a much more accurate black and perfect brightness, bringing much more realism to the watched content;

— Neo QLED revolutionizes imaging standards by replacing each conventional LED with 40 Mini LEDs. The result is a much more accurate black and perfect brightness, bringing much more realism to the watched content; Motion Xcelerator Turbo + Refresh Rate up to 144Hz — Fluidity and complete detail in each movement;

— Fluidity and complete detail in each movement; Ultra-Wide screen and game menu — The aspect ratio and control you need for your game;

— The aspect ratio and control you need for your game; 4K Quantum Neural Processor — Provides the best viewing experience by upscaling any content to near 4K resolution as per the scene;

— Provides the best viewing experience by upscaling any content to near 4K resolution as per the scene; FreeSync Premium Pro — Your favorite games without image breakage and with support for HDR content.

