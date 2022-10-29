So Paulo has six absences to face Atltico

photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc.net Ceni has trouble starting So Paulo against Atltico Atltico will face a So Paulo with several absences on Tuesday (1/11), at 9:30 pm, at Morumbi, in So Paulo, for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship. Despite the six absences, the team led by Rogrio Ceni should have the return of a starting defender.

During the activities at the Barra Funda CT, this Saturday, Arboleda trained once again with his teammates and improves his physical form to return to the fields in So Paulo. Even though he recovered, he was left out of the 2-1 victory over Atltico-GO, in the last round of the competition.

Another Tricolor player who is signaling the return, although not yet so close, is midfielder Gabriel Neves. Recovering from an injury to the medial collateral ligament of his right knee, the Uruguayan is already in a physical transition phase.

So Paulo embezzlement

Rogrio Ceni still deals with embezzlement, especially in the defensive sector of So Paulo. Defenders Miranda (injury to the medial collateral ligament in the left knee) and Diego Costa (tendinitis in the right knee), and right-back Igor Vincius (pubalgia) are recovering.

In the last matches, due to absences in the defense, Moreira was used on the wing, while Rafinha and Luizo made up the Tricolor defense trio alongside Lo.

Completing the list of casualties of the team are midfielder Alisson (pain in the right thigh) and forwards Niko (discomfort in the left adductor region) and Caio (surgery on the right knee). On the other hand, midfielder Pablo Maia will return after serving a suspension.

So Paulo occupies the eighth place in the Brazilian ranking, with 50 points, one less than Atltico, in seventh place.