Star Wars | Classic Darth Maul Pose Will Become a Statue at Iron Studios

Famous character featured in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Darth Maul will become an Iron Studios statue.

Handpainted, the statue will be 1/10 scale, 19.5 cm high, 22 cm wide and 20 cm deep.

Still according to Iron Studiosthe statue of Darth Maul will be made of polystone, and may contain parts in resin, PVC, metal and fabric. Check out:

The product will be made in a limited way, and pre-sale is already available on the company’s website (www.ironstudios.com.br), which is expected to be launched in the third quarter of 2023.

Officially launched in 1999, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace is currently available in the Disney+ catalogue.

In Star Wars: Episode I, when the Machiavellian Trade Federation plans to invade the peaceful planet Naboo, Jedi warrior Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) and his apprentice Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) embark on an adventure to try to save the planet. . Traveling with them is the young Queen Amidala (Natalie Portman), who is targeted by the Federation because they want to force her to sign a political treaty.

They must travel to the distant planets Tatooine and Coruscant in a desperate attempt to save the world from Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid), the demonic leader of the Federation who always appears in three-dimensional images (the phantom menace).

During the trip, Qui-Gon Jinn meets a nine-year-old boy who wants to train him to become a Jedi, as the boy has all the qualities to do so. But time will reveal that things are not always what they seem.