Strength of a Desire: Chapter Summary for Saturday, October 29

Summary of chapter 6 of the novel Force of a Desireby Gilberto Braga and Alcides Nogueira, which will be shown on Saturday (29), at 3:30 pm (alternative time at 11:45 pm), on the channel Live.

Higino, to pretend to be innocent, kills the slave. Sobral supports and helps his son. Idalina proposes to help Alice decorate the house, as long as her son-in-law doesn’t know.

Bartolomeu, outraged by the death of the slave, writes an abolitionist article. The doctor, Xavier, guarantees that Abelardo escapes with his life, but he will have to live with a bullet embedded in the bone.

Sobral swears that Higino will pay for both crimes. Inácio has a picnic with Ester, without fear of being seen with a cocote.

Sobral allows Helena to write to Inácio, but burns the letter before sending it. Bartolomeu’s article causes a furor in the city.

Inácio and Ester go to a concert in the middle of Passeio Público. Abelardo is taken on a stretcher to sunbathe and see his horse Corisco.

