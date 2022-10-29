Suddenly Father in the Afternoon Session (10/19): Comedy holds a meeting of Marvel stars important for the future of the MCU – Movies News

Long will be shown from 15:25.

De Reente Pai is the film chosen for this Wednesday’s Afternoon Session (19). Starring Vince Vaughn, the feature is directed by Ken Scott, the filmmaker responsible for Business Out of Control and Le temps des secrets. In the plot, a middle-aged man (Vaughn) discovers that he has fathered 533 children, through sperm donation. He starts to face problems when a few dozen of these children, already grown, start to feel the enormous need to know their biological father.

Marvel meeting

The feature features two stars from marvel studios: Cobie Smulders and Chris Pratt, who play Maria Hill and Peter Quill, respectively. The duo that was reunited in just two movies, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, plays an important role in the future of the MCU. Soon, Star-Lord will star in the last great adventure of the Guardians of the Galaxy in the formation we know. The film is slated for May 5, 2023, by the hands of James Gunn. The former SHIELD agent will be seen in Secret Invasion, being one of the great protagonists of the espionage narrative. The plot follows Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) as they investigate a sect of Skrulls that managed to infiltrate Planet Earth using their shapeshifting powers. With Hill’s help, they must stop these aliens and get everything back to normal.

remake

Suddenly Father is a remake of My 533 Children, a Canadian feature film also directed by Ken. The director also wrote the script for another version of the story, the French Fonzy – The Father of 533 Children.