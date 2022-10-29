TAP creates a system for Brazilians to request refunds for flights canceled during the pandemic

Airbus A330neo from TAP Air Portugal





This Thursday (27), the airline TAP Air Portugal made available on its website an online form for requesting reimbursement of airline tickets canceled as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, as provided for in Law nº 14.034/2020.

According to the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), passengers who had company flights canceled between March 19, 2020 and December 31, 2021, and who have not yet been reimbursed, must access the form and fill in the form. booking data and personal data.

The form, prepared in Google Docs, does not generate a protocol number, however, the airline ensures that, within 5 working days after filling in the reservation data, it will contact the applicant to confirm the refund. TAP also informs that, after completing the form, the passenger will receive the following response:

It is worth noting that, during the covid-19 pandemic, Law No. 14,034, of August 5, 2020, was in force, which brought a set of emergency measures to Brazilian civil aviation with a view to reducing the impacts of the crisis on passengers and passengers. airline companies.

Law No. 14,034/2020 provided that the reimbursement of the value of the air ticket due to flight cancellation in the period between March 19, 2020 and December 31, 2021 could be carried out by airlines within 12 months, counting from the date of canceled flight and observing the monetary restatement calculated based on the National Consumer Price Index (INPC).

The availability of the online form is a TAP initiative that emerged from the inspection actions of passenger air transport carried out by the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC), through the Technical Management for Inspection of Passenger Air Transport Services (GTFT). /SAS).

ANAC emphasizes that it has been working with airlines to take measures to expedite and facilitate the reimbursement of passengers impacted during the pandemic period.

ANAC information

