The 10 best couple costumes for Halloween – News

We know that the choice is not easy in the midst of so much offer when the theme is the look for Halloween. In this way, we have several ideas and tips to give you. Who said that the costume has to be bought entirely in a store where Halloween costumes are sold? Increasingly, it is possible to get down to work and make a DIY never seen before and in your wallet.

The secret lies in enjoying the process together. Be creative, take risks and think outside the box. It is, without a doubt, a good reason to do something different and get to know the artistic side of each one.

This can be a fun time, but it can also quickly spark some discussion and moments of tension. To avoid all this, and make the experience one more memory to add to the many that you already have together, Felizes.pt presents some tips and examples of outfits that made a splash in the world of celebrities and that can inspire you:

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker in a 2021 Halloween look dressed as the characters of Johnny Depp and Winona Ryder from the 1991 film Edward Scissorhands.

In 2020, the series Tiger King invaded the Internet, and of course Kim Kardashian sprang into action. Kim dressed as Carole Baskin, while Jonathan Cheban dressed as Joe Exotic. Kim’s children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, were dressed like her tigers.

Singer Joe Jonas and actress Sophie Turner in 2018 opted for a classic, dresses by Gomez and Morticia Addams.

In 2019, couple Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita “honored” singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas with a hilarious disguise.

Actress Sarah Wells and her partner Adams in 2017 as the cast of the series Stranger Things.

Singers Beyoncé and Jay-Z rocked a costume that brings together singer Lil’ Kim and rapper Biggie Smalls in one of his video clips.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake with their son Silas in 2016 dressed as the movie’s iconic characters trolls.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson in 2016 in a more sexy and bold, like the superheroes Storm and Black Panther, respectively.

Model Gisele and player Tom Brady as the lion and Dorothy from the classic movie The Wizard of Oz.

Comedian Kevin Hart with his better half Eniko Parrish in 2012 opted for a 70s look, an easy and safe bet.