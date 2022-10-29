The 10 best movies from The Rock

The best of The Rock for those who want to know more about his career!
It’s practically a consensus in Hollywood that Dwayne Johnsonor The Rock to his intimates, he is one of the most charismatic celebrities in the film industry. Whether in the jungle or in fast races, the artist is a big darling of the public and has just made his debut in the live-action universe of superheroes with the film black adam.
A lot of people know who The Rock is, but do you know his work in front of the cameras? It was with this in mind that we gathered here the 10 best movies by Dwayne Johnson!
Fast and Furious 7 (2015)
where to watch: Star+, Amazon Prime Video, Telecine, Google Play, Apple TV and YouTube.
the franchise Fast and furious it’s the kind of production that needs no introduction. In addition to being a huge success among the public, the car racing saga is also one of the great highlights of The Rock’s curriculum, and to represent it here nothing better than using the seventh film.
That’s because the long was marked as the last appearance of the actor Paul Walker in the franchise, as he died in 2013 after being in a car accident. Directed by James Wan (The Conjuring, Aquaman), the feature continues the events narrated in its predecessor, introducing new threats to the group of protagonists.
Although The Rock only appears in the fifth film of Fast and furiousif you like the action genre, then you can’t miss the opportunity to marathon the franchise starring Vin Diesel.
Welcome to the Jungle (2013)
where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and Apple TV.
It is impossible to talk about Dwayne Johnson without commenting on a curious phenomenon in his career as an actor: the various films set in jungles that feature the artist. The case has already become a meme among the public, and nothing better than the feature Welcome to the Jungle to represent the theme.
In the plot, we follow travis (Seann William Scott), a rich young man who goes to the Amazon, in Brazil, in search of a lost gold mine. So his family hires the bounty hunter Beck (Dwayne Johnson) to try to find him in the tropical country, but the initial disagreements between the two are soon replaced by an unusual partnership when a dangerous enemy, who is also after the treasure, appears.
Welcome to the Jungle has direction of Peter Berg (Hancock) and also has the actors Christopher Walken and Rosario Dawson in the cast.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)
where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, Apple TV and YouTube.
Another wild movie that could not be missing from this list is Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Directed by Jake Kasdan (Classless Teacher), the feature set out to expand the universe presented in the 1995 classic, which starred Robin Williams, and follows a group of four teenagers who are transported into a game set in a forest. Through avatars, the team will face the most varied challenges to survive.
In addition to The Rock, the cast also has the actors Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas and Alex Wolff.
Moana (2016)
where to watch: Disney+.
moana is one of the animations disney that have been most successful in recent years and, as much as you don’t see The Rock’s face in the movie, it’s the actor behind the character’s voice Maui in the original version.
The production tells the story of Moana, a young woman who sets out on a dangerous mission to rid her people of a curse. Along the way, she meets the powerful demigod Maui, who helps her navigate the ocean in search of answers.
Free Guy: Taking Control (2021)
where to watch: Star+.
In Free Guy: Taking Controlwe follow Guy (Ryan Reynolds), a man who goes about his life as a normal bank teller until he discovers he is a character in an interactive game. The big problem is that this game will soon be retired, which means that Guy will have to race against time to save his world.
with direction of Shawn Levy (The Adam Project, Night at the Museum), The Rock’s participation in the film is brief, but it certainly still deserves an honorable mention. The cast also includes names such as Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi and Channing Tatum.
Fighting for the Family (2019)
where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
Fighting for the Family is a film directed by Stephen Merchant which tells the story of a young woman who dreams of wrestling in the WWE. However, to achieve her goals, she will need to convince her family that she can handle the intense training routine.
Playing himself, The Rock brings all his experience as a fighter to the film, which has names like Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Nick Frost, Vince Vaughn and Jack Lowden in the cast.
Quick Vengeance (2010)
where to watch: Netflix, Globoplay, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and Apple TV.
In Fast vengeance, driver, the character of Dwayne Johnson, has just been released from prison after being incarcerated for 10 years. From there, his only objective is to carry out his revenge against those who betrayed him in the past and destroyed the life he knew.
with direction of George Tillman Jr. (The Hate You Sow), the production also has the actors Billy Bob Thornton, Oliver Jackson-Cohen and Maggie Grace in the cast.
The Other Guys (2010)
where to watch: Netflix, HBO Max, Star+, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play, YouTube and Apple TV.
Directed by Adam Mckay (Don’t Look Up, The Big Bet), the film The Other Guys is a comedy that follows two NYPD detectives who always take a back seat to cases. Until they both have the opportunity to prove they are competent when faced with an intriguing situation.
In the film, The Rock plays the character Christopher Danson. Beyond, The Other Guys have the actors Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Eva Mendes, Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson.
Training Dad (2007)
where to watch: Disney+.
In training daddyThe Rock plays Joe Kingman, a famous American football player who is trying to win a championship with his team. Until his life is turned upside down when Joe discovers he has a daughter, causing him to reconsider what his real priorities are in life.
training daddy has direction of Andy Fickman (The Enchanted Mountain) and is a great choice for those who love a movie that looks like an afternoon session.
Red Alert (2021)
where to watch: Netflix.
Red alert It was a big hit on Netflix at the time of its release. A lot of that came from the all-star team behind the film: in addition to The Rock, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds are part of the group of protagonists of the production, which is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Bagulho’s family).
The plot follows a search for Sarah Black (Gal Gadot), the most wanted art thief in the world. For this, the FBI agent John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is assigned to the case, but in order to complete it he will need to make an unusual alliance with Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds), the greatest art thief in history.