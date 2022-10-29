The 15 best movies of 2022 released by Netflix so far that are worth every second of your time

The internet has always been seen as a territory of opportunities, but also of great risks, by entertainment entrepreneurs, because at the same time it has the power to publicize, advertise and sell their products and brands very quickly, it can also facilitate unauthorized reproduction. , make the security of files vulnerable (as with leaked films and songs) and also transform overnight, making adaptation a great challenge. With the pandemic and the growth of streaming services, it takes intelligence and planning to profit from a movie release. Netflix teaches how to do this, because it is a pioneer and visionary. In this list are some of the best productions of the year by the company. Highlights for “Nothing New on the Front”, 2022, by Edward Berger; “Four Generations”, 2022, by Berkun Oya; and “Mães Paralelas”, from 2022, by Pedro Almodóvar. Titles are organized according to their IMDb grades.

Nothing New on the Front (2022), Edward Berger Reiner Bajo / Netflix Paul Baumer and his friends Albert and Muller voluntarily enlist in the German army during World War I out of patriotic fervor. Soon the initial euphoria dissipates as the reality of the front turns to despair. As the world waits for an armistice, Paul must fight to the end to satisfy the German objective of a final offensive.

Parallel Mothers (2022), Pedro Almodóvar El Deseo / Iglesias Mas After professional photographer Janis meets Arturo, a forensic archaeologist, in an essay for a magazine, they return to work together digging a mass grave in a village. Soon the two embark on a passionate affair, although Arturo is married. Janis gets pregnant. In the delivery room, she meets Ana, a troubled teenager whose pregnancy is equally accidental. Their friendship continues beyond the walls of the hospital and becomes intimate. Everything changes when Janis discovers that her daughters have been switched at the maternity ward.

Four Generations (2022), Berkun Oya Disclosure / Netflix Bekir is an orthodox and abusive father with his sons Saliha, Kadir and Yusuf. Years after a traumatic event in the family, the brothers decide to visit their childhood home. Buried emotions and painful memories begin to resurface when one of them tries to make a movie about his life story.

Shooting High (2022), Jeremiah Zagar Scott Yamano / Netflix Stanley Beren is a basketball scout who happens to discover Spanish amateur player, Bo Cruz, playing in a park outside Madrid. Seeing in the boy a talent like he hadn’t found in a long time, Stanley sees himself renewed in hopes and decides to take the phenomenon to the United States, without the team’s approval. The two will have to prove, against all odds, that they have what it takes to make it to the NBA.

Apollo 10 and a Half: Space Age Adventure (2022), Richard Linklater In the days leading up to the Apollo 11 moon landing mission, Stan, a 10-and-a-half-year-old fourth-grade student living in suburban Houston, is recruited by two government agents while playing on the playground. He is asked to be a proto-astronaut. The film is loosely inspired by director Richard Linklater’s childhood and imagination during the summer of 1969, when he lived near NASA, and his memories of man’s first landing on the moon.

The Night Nurse (2022), Tobias Lindholm JoJo Wilden / Netflix Amy is a kindhearted nurse and single mother, but the night shift routine in the ICU is so hectic that she has reached her limit. Furthermore, she suffers from a serious heart disease. The arrival of Charlie, a new nurse, seems to ease some of this difficult routine. The two become friends, giving Amy hope. However, patients begin to die under suspicious circumstances and Charlie appears to be the prime suspect. To find out the truth, Amy will risk her own life.

The Unknown (2022), Thomas M. Wright Ian Routledge / Netflix Paul and Henry are two strangers who become friends during a bus ride. The reason why the two are on the run is unknown, implying that they are fugitive criminals. Paul tells Henry that a man he works with named Mark is looking for someone he can trust to perform a task. Although he denies that he wants any illegally sourced work, Henry meets the next day with Mark, who promises to erase his criminal record in exchange for some services.

The Soldier Who Was Not (2022), John Madden Giles Keyte / Netflix In the midst of World War II, Allied forces prepare to take Sicily from the south coast. However, the Nazis discover the plans. Intelligence officers Ewe Montagu and Charles Cholmondelcy are called in to devise a strategy to embarrass Hitler’s soldiers and make them believe that the Allied forces’ target is, in fact, Greece. Inspired by a true story.

RRR — Rise Roar Revolt (2022), SS Rajamouli Disclosure / Netflix Set in 1920s Delhi, Ramaraju and Bheem become close friends without knowing each other’s truth or the intent behind their actions for or against the British kingdom. While Ramaraju is a fierce, hot-blooded young cop, Bheem is innocent and calm. Ramaraju works for the British, but he has been subjected to many humiliations because of the color of his skin. On the other hand, Bheem is from the tribe of Gond and came to Delhi to rescue Malli, kidnapped by the British. Their friendship could change when the truth comes out.

Athena (2022), Romain Gavras K. Kourtrajme / Netflix A young man of Arab origin from the Athena ghetto in France dies under unknown circumstances. Believing him to have been killed by police, three brothers lead their community’s revolt against the authorities seeking revenge. As her older brother, Abdel, who is in the military, struggles to calm rising tensions, the situation escalates and Athena is besieged. A civil war against police begins and the brothers are at the center of it.

Munich: On the Edge of War (2022), Christian Schwochow Frederic Batier / Netflix In 1938, during the Munich Conference, European leaders make an attempt to stop Adolf Hitler from invading Czechoslovakia and starting another global conflict. British civil servant Hugh Legat and German diplomat Paul von Hartmann travel to Munich to attend the meeting. Soon they are tasked with a different mission, which aims to reveal to world leaders, including Neville Chamberlain, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a confidential document that proves Hitler’s plans to expand German territory. The hope is that Chamberlain does not go ahead with the plan to give the Sudetenland to the German head of state.

Ruby Rescue (2022), Katt Shea Ricardo Hubbs / Netflix Daniel O’Neil adopts the puppy Ruby, saving her from being euthanized. He is a hyperactive, dyslexic soldier who dreams of getting into Rhode Island K9, an elite police academy. Ruby, who is also hyperactive and needs training, ends up inspiring him to persist in his goal. The duo face setbacks on their journey, but with the help of family and community members who support and root for their success, they overcome their challenges together.

The Hidden Agent (2022), Anthony Russo and Joe Russo Stanislav Honzik / Netflix The Hidden Agent is CIA agent Courtland Gentry, codenamed Sierra Seis. He was taken out of a federal penitentiary and recruited by Donald Fitzroy. In the past, Gentry was a skilled ‘death dealer’, but now he’s the target. Lloyd Hansen, a former CIA colleague, begins a global pursuit to destroy him. Gentry will need help, and Agent Dani is ready to defend him.

Continuing Love (2022), Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum Hopper Stone / Netflix Cassie is a young independent and feminist, who works as a waitress and tries to take off with her rock band. Meanwhile, she suffers from type 1 diabetes and cannot afford to treat herself and buy her weekly insulin. She meets Marine Luke, who is just days away from leaving for a mission in Iraq. Luke has a troubled past and owes a drug dealer money. Despite their political differences, they reach an agreement to marry, as soldiers’ wives have access to health insurance and Marines receive a financial benefit. The day after the ceremony, Luke leaves for war. After two months, he is seriously injured in the leg and has to return. Both will need to live together as husband and wife, although their personalities and ideals are opposites.