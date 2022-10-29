The Batman at the Oscars 2023? Warner confirms campaign for the film; see submitted categories

Warner Bros. will submit The Batman in the main and technical categories of the Oscars 2023

One of the main releases of Warner Bros. in 2022, The Batmandirected by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinsonarrived in Brazilian cinemas on March 3 and is one of the studio’s biggest bets for the Oscars 2023.

In a publication on the official website made last Thursday, 27, Warner will make a very intense campaign to get nominations and wins for the production in the next edition of the iconic awards of Hollywood cinema. The studio will submit The Batman for major categories such as best director, best actor and Best movieas well as in techniques such as Best Photography, Best Editing and Best Makeup and Hair. See below:

This is your signal. stream #TheBatman on HBO Max and own it on Digital TODAY. https://t.co/FEsUIRKAhfpic.twitter.com/qkqfYdcf8c — The Batman (@TheBatman) April 18, 2022

+++READ MORE: The Batman 2: Script is in development by Matt Reeves; know more

Best movie

Dylan Clark, producer

Matt Reeves, producer

best director

Best Adapted Screenplay

Matt Reeves and Peter Craig

best actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Dano

Jeffrey Wright

John Turturro

Peter Sarsgaard

Barry Keoghan

Andy Serkis

Colin Farrell

Best Photography

Best Editing

Best Production Design

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup and Hair

Best sound

Best Visual Effects

Visual Effects Supervisors: Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl and Anders Langlands

Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl and Anders Langlands Special Effects Supervisor: Dominic Tuohy

Best Original Soundtrack