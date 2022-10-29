The Batman at the Oscars 2023? Warner confirms campaign for the film; see submitted categories

Admin 20 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 2 Views

Warner Bros. will submit The Batman in the main and technical categories of the Oscars 2023

One of the main releases of Warner Bros. in 2022, The Batmandirected by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinsonarrived in Brazilian cinemas on March 3 and is one of the studio’s biggest bets for the Oscars 2023.

In a publication on the official website made last Thursday, 27, Warner will make a very intense campaign to get nominations and wins for the production in the next edition of the iconic awards of Hollywood cinema. The studio will submit The Batman for major categories such as best director, best actor and Best movieas well as in techniques such as Best Photography, Best Editing and Best Makeup and Hair. See below:

+++READ MORE: The Batman 2: Script is in development by Matt Reeves; know more

Best movie

  • Dylan Clark, producer
  • Matt Reeves, producer

best director

Best Adapted Screenplay

  • Matt Reeves and Peter Craig

best actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actor

  • Paul Dano
  • Jeffrey Wright
  • John Turturro
  • Peter Sarsgaard
  • Barry Keoghan
  • Andy Serkis
  • Colin Farrell

Best Photography

Best Editing

Best Production Design

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup and Hair

Best sound

Best Visual Effects

  • Visual Effects Supervisors: Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl and Anders Langlands
  • Special Effects Supervisor: Dominic Tuohy

Best Original Soundtrack

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Wendell & Wild | Netflix reveals full trailer

Netflix recently released a full trailer for Wendell & Wild, the director’s new stop-motion feature. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved