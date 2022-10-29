The Batman at the Oscars 2023? Warner confirms campaign for the film; see submitted categories

Warner Bros. will submit The Batman in the main and technical categories of the Oscars 2023
One of the main releases of Warner Bros. in 2022, The Batmandirected by Matt Reeves and starring Robert Pattinsonarrived in Brazilian cinemas on March 3 and is one of the studio’s biggest bets for the Oscars 2023.
In a publication on the official website made last Thursday, 27, Warner will make a very intense campaign to get nominations and wins for the production in the next edition of the iconic awards of Hollywood cinema. The studio will submit The Batman for major categories such as best director, best actor and Best movieas well as in techniques such as Best Photography, Best Editing and Best Makeup and Hair. See below:
Best movie
- Dylan Clark, producer
- Matt Reeves, producer
best director
Best Adapted Screenplay
- Matt Reeves and Peter Craig
best actor
Best Supporting Actress
Best Supporting Actor
- Paul Dano
- Jeffrey Wright
- John Turturro
- Peter Sarsgaard
- Barry Keoghan
- Andy Serkis
- Colin Farrell
Best Photography
Best Editing
Best Production Design
Best Costume Design
Best Makeup and Hair
Best sound
Best Visual Effects
- Visual Effects Supervisors: Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl and Anders Langlands
- Special Effects Supervisor: Dominic Tuohy