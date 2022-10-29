The dictatorship in the dock and other news

One of the best debuts of the week is the pre-candidate to represent Argentina at the 2023 Oscar for Best International Film. “Argentina, 1985” reports episodes involving the Judgment of the Military Juntas that placed nine commanders accused of crimes during the Argentine dictatorship, one of the most bloodthirsty in Latin America, in the dock. Julio Strassera, known as Crazy, is the reluctant prosecutor in the case, played by Ricardo Darín. His right hand in the process is the young Luiz Moreno Ocampo, played by Juan Pedro Lanzani, a well-known actor and musician in the country. They are the two responsible for coordinating a group of inexperienced young people, but very committed to collecting testimonies from victims and accusing the leaders of barbarism, such as former dictator Jorge Videla. The witnesses’ reports are one of the highlights of the film because they are real, they are the same ones that appear in the process. It makes it all the more impressive. A woman tells how she was tortured even though she was pregnant and how she ended up having her daughter on the floor of her jailers’ car. During the assembly of the process in record time, the investigators faced threats of all kinds. Strassera had to keep his wife and two children away for a while. In fact, I already consider Santiago Armas Estevarena, the boy who plays the son of the promoter, the new promise of Argentine cinema.

“Argentina, 1985” has technical qualities and follows the format of North American films with similar themes, which may help in its choice for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The production that stirs the wound of a recent past has been filling Argentine cinemas.

Whether or not it won the coveted golden statuette, the great merit of the film directed by Santiago Miter is to show the new generations what the military dictatorship was like, which officially left around nine thousand dead and missing, a number contested by entities that study the period. According to them, more than thirty thousand people were arrested, tortured, killed or raped in the leaden years. Julio Strassera’s sentence when reading the final considerations at the trial sums up the intention to bring the matter to light: “gentlemen judges, (dictatorship) never again”.

Available on Prime Video (see trailer/TrailersBR)

The official story – direction: Luis Puenzo – 1985 -Netflix

This was perhaps the first film to draw the world’s attention to the quality of Argentine cinema. It follows the case of one of the most tragic sides of the Argentine dictatorship: the kidnapping of babies, children of those accused of subversion by the military regime. Oscar winner for Best Foreign Language Film, “The Official Story” also gave several awards to Norma Alejandro, who plays a history teacher, the adoptive mother of a little girl who may be one of the stolen children.

And pay attention to the production date: 1985, right at the time of the Judgment of the Juntas.

500 – Babies Stolen by the Dictatorship – 2014 – Canal Curta!

This documentary investigates the reality of what in “The official story” is fiction. The synopsis reads: from 1976 to 1983, Argentina lived through dark years of military dictatorship. During this period, entire families were torn apart by the repression undertaken by a terrorist state that claimed the lives of around 30,000 Argentines. Among the most terrifying practices of this regime was the systematic kidnapping of more than five hundred babies, children of prisoners and political disappeared.

SERIES

Sound on the Strip – 06 episodes – 2022 – Netflix

We’ve seen movies or series telling the story of Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Travis Kalanik, the founder of Uber, and other technology billionaires. Now, Netflix brings this Swedish series about Daniel Ek, the creator of Spotify. It was his idea that would forever change the way of listening to music in the world. After securing financial support from a major investor, Ek improved the streaming that would revolutionize the market. It is not a documentary, which allows certain liberties in the plot.

The Missing Vatican Girl – 04 episodes – 2022 – Netflix

This investigative miniseries is one of the most impressive of its kind I’ve ever seen. Directed by Emmy-winning Mark Lewis, it focuses on the disappearance of young Emanuela Orlandi. In 1983, the girl dropped out of music class and was never seen again. To this day, despite the various theories pointed out in the series, including the Italian Mafia, the Turkish Mafia, international terrorists and even Pope John Paul II, the case remains unsolved. The family, who have served the Vatican for generations, have never given up on what happened to Emanuela. Her brothers are the main narrators of the drama.

Clarice – 13 episodes – 2022 – Prime Video

The title Clarice is known to the general public. This is the FBI agent from the movie “The Silence of the Lambs” (1991) who becomes an obsession for the cannibal, Hannibal Lecter, Anthony Hopkins’ unforgettable character. In the series, Clarice still carries the trauma of having dealt with the psychopath who remains at large. The story of the film runs through the series, but each episode tells a new investigation by the agent. As far as is known, the series has not been renewed for a second season. So if you’re a fan, enjoy this one.

FILMS

Cyrano – director: John Wright – 2022 – Prime Video

One of the greatest classics of the world theater, Cyrano has already been adapted for the cinema several times. In this musical version, the big news is the radical change of the physical characteristic that leaves the character insecure to try to conquer the beloved Roxanne. Instead of the big nose, Cyrano is a dwarf. The actor who plays him is Peter Dinklage, known for “Game of Thrones”. Many expected him to be nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor for the role, but he didn’t. I’m suspicious to opine because I’m a super fan of his. The production is meticulous, the costumes and the songs (few) are beautiful. The result is a delicate and moving film about the brilliant man who doesn’t have the courage to declare his love and helps his rival write the passionate letters that enchant the beloved Roxanne.

Cage – direction: Ignacio Tatay – 2022 – Netflix

This Spanish thriller is one of those movies whose first half is way better than the second! It captures attention by telling the story of a couple who find a lost girl at night on the road. She doesn’t speak and nobody knows who she is. She only feels good when she stands inside a chalk-scratched square on the floor. The couple takes her home to help her recovery, but strange things start to happen. Until then, we don’t know which way the plot is going. The film loses its breath just when it goes to explain the mystery. But, those who like suspense, will enjoy it. The main actress is Elena Anaya, one of the most popular in Spanish cinema.

The Last Night – Directed by: Camille Griffin – 2021- Telecine

It all starts with preparations for a Christmas dinner, where the couple Nell and Simon will receive friends at their home in the countryside of England. What they fear is that this will be their last night, as the planet’s imminent destruction is on its way in the form of a toxic cloud. They drink, toast, sing and dance, along with their friends and their three children. One of them refuses to accept the proximity of death. It’s a strange but interesting story. The main cast name is Keira Knightley.

