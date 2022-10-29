The Fall Guy | Director David Leitch’s New Film Will Feature Emily Blunt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson | Films

The director’s idea is to start a new franchise based on the 80’s series

David Leitch, director known for films like Atomica, announced news in the new film produced by Universal. New feature titled The Fall Guy It will feature Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

According to Deadline, the new film by David Leitch, confirmed the actress Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Kick-Ass) and Ryan Gosling (Blade Runner 2049). the new movie The Fall Guyplot is being kept under wraps, and details have not yet been revealed.

The Fall Guy will be adaptation for the cinemas of the series of the 80s called hard in the fall (The Fall Guy) that accompanied a film stuntman who also worked as a bounty hunter when film work was scarce.

More details about the Bullet Train

Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is an unlucky assassin, determined to do his job peacefully after too many missions go off the rails. Nearly giving up on his career, he is recruited by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) to collect a suitcase on a bullet train going from Tokyo to Morioka.

In addition to being a Universal Pictures production, Fall Guy also features Leitch’s production company, 87North, which specializes in action films. The idea is to start a new franchise, as Ryan Gosling also serves as a producer.

Directed by David Leitch (Bullet Train) and produced by Kelly McCormickthe film The Fall Guy It is scheduled for release on March 1, 2024.