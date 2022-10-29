The July 2022 releases of Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video released the releases for the month of July 2022 and has some highlights. There’s Chris Pratt’s new series, Marvel’s Star-Lord, movie with Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart and more.

The main highlights are A Lista Terminal, Spencer, Casa Gucci, Paper Girls and Sem Limites, a miniseries starring Rodrigo Santoro and Álvaro Morte, the teacher of La Casa de Papel.

Therefore, there are works for fans of different genres and some films that were much talked about in 2021.

Check out the full list of releases for the month of July on Amazon Prime Video below.

The Terminal List (Season 1) – Available now

Based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, The Terminal List follows James Reece after his entire platoon of United States Navy Special Operations Forces (Navy SEALs) is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his guilt in the event. However, as new evidence comes to light, he discovers that dark forces are working against him, putting not only his life at risk, but the lives of those he loves as well. With Chris Pratt, Constance Wu and Taylor Kitsch.

Spencer – Available now

The marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles cooled down a long time ago. Though rumors of affairs and divorce abound, peace is ordered for the Christmas festivities on the Queen’s estate. Diana knows the game, but this year things will be profoundly different. With Kristen Stewart, Timothy Spall and Sally Hawkins.

Fragmented – Now available

Although Kevin has evinced 23 personalities to his trusted psychiatrist, Dr. Fletcher, there is still one submerged one that can materialize and dominate all others. Compelled to kidnap three teenagers led by the headstrong and observant Casey, Kevin enters a war for survival among all those contained within him – as well as everyone around him. With James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy and Betty Buckley. Directed by M. Night Shyamalan.

Death Gives You Congratulations – Available Now

A teenage girl, trying to enjoy her birthday, soon realizes that this is her last birthday. That is, if she can figure out who the killer is. She must relive that day, over and over, dying in a different way each time. Can she solve her own murder? With Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard and Ruby Modine.

The Boss Baby – Available now

Tim Templeton, a seven-year-old boy, has always had an overactive imagination. And for the past seven years, life has been great, getting all the love and affection from her parents. However, after the arrival of Godfather, an unexpected new brother dressed in a black suit complete with tie and briefcase, Tim slowly realizes that the newcomer has taken over the entire house, robbing him of his happiness.

Fifty Shades Darker – Available Now

Christian and Ana decide to resume their relationship, only this time there are no more rules or punishments. As they begin to get used to their new relationship, Christian’s past begins to haunt Ana as Christian struggles with his innermost thoughts. With Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan and Eric Johnson.

Run! – Now available

Chris and his girlfriend Rose go upstate to visit her parents for the weekend. At first, Chris views the family’s overly accommodating behavior as nervous attempts to deal with his daughter’s interracial relationship, but as the weekend progresses, a series of increasingly disturbing discoveries lead him to a truth he could never imagine. With Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams and Catherine Keener. Directed by Jordan Peele.

Casa Gucci – Available now

When Patrizia Reggiani, a stranger from humble beginnings, marries a member of the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and unleash a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge and murder. With Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Al Pacino. Directed by Ridley Scott.

No Limits (Season 01) – July 8th

No Limits tells the story of the first ever completed round-the-world boat trip, coinciding with the 500th anniversary celebration of the expedition. The super production will bring to life the epic story of a group of sailors on a voyage into the unknown, in a great action-adventure series of six episodes of 40 minutes each. With Rodrigo Santoro, Álvaro Morte and Sergio Peris-Mencheta.

Don’t Make Me Go – July 15th

Don’t Make Me Go tells the story of Max, a single father who discovers he has a terminal illness and who, after his diagnosis, decides to live all the years he will lose with his teenage daughter Wally at once, in the time he has left with Is it over there. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a trip from California to New Orleans for their 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who has long since left them. With John Cho, Mia Isaac and Kaya Scodelario.

Anything’s Possible – July 22

Anything’s Possible is a modern coming-of-age story focused on Generation Z. The film follows Kelsa, a confident trans girl, as she spends her senior year in high school. Her classmate Khal falls in love with her and works up the courage to ask her out, despite the drama he knows it can cause. What Happens is a novel that shows the joy, tenderness, and pain of youthful love.

Paper Girls (Season 1) – July 29

In the early hours of the morning after Halloween 1988, four newspaper delivery girls – Erin, Mac, Tiffany and KJ – are on their delivery route when they are caught in the crossfire between warring time travelers, changing the course of their lives. forever. Transported to the future, these girls must find a way to return home to the past, a journey that will bring them face to face with the adult versions of themselves.

As they grapple with the fact that their futures are very different from what their 12-year-old selves imagined, they are being hunted by a militant faction of time travelers known as the Old Watch, who have banned time travel so they can remain in the power. To survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other and themselves.

