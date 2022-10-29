The Luckiest Girl Parents Guide: Is Mila Kunis’ Movie Appropriate for Children?

Get ready because a new movie starring That 70’s Show Star Mila Kunis is coming to Netflix soon. we are talking about luckiest girl in the world and hits the streamer on October 7. Before watching the movie, it is important that you are aware of the parent guide and age rating. Read on to discover these details.

luckiest girl in the world is a drama film directed by well-known director Mike Barker. He is best known for directing episodes for the TV shows. outlander, versailles, fargo, the servant’s tale and the sandman. Jessica Knoll wrote the screenplay for the film, which is based on Knoll’s 2015 novel of the same name.

The story follows a successful young woman named Ani FaNelli, who apparently has it all. But after Ani is invited to be interviewed for a true-crime documentary, she is forced to confront her dark past while watching her “perfect” life fall apart.

In addition to Kunis, Finn Wittrock, Scoot McNairy, Thomas Barbusca, Jennifer Beals, Connie Britton and others star in the film.

The luckiest girl parents guide and age rating

The drama film is rated R, which means it may be unsuitable for anyone under 17. It received this age rating for violent content, rape, sexual material, strong language, and teen substance use. Overall, this film contains material that many parents would find inappropriate for a younger audience to watch. Therefore, it is intended to be viewed only by mature and adult audiences.

The film is very short, lasting only 1 hour and 55 minutes. We believe you should have no problem watching it once it’s released. If not, he will be waiting for you when you wake up.

Check out the exciting official trailer for a preview of the film!

luckiest girl in the world makes its Netflix landing on October 7 at 12pm PT/3pm ET. Be sure to mark your calendar and set your alarm!