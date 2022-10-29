The NFT bubble burst, with millions of losses for investors

When NFTs, the so-called non-fungible tokens, started to become popular, many artists saw technology as a lifeline. Because they are unique and irreplaceable, these tokens, with their certificates of authenticity, would create a direct connection with the public and would represent a fundamental form of income generation to keep cultural production alive, especially after the devastation of the market caused by the pandemic. What we saw, however, is far from this utopian scenario. After the initial rush, which culminated in the sale of a work by the American artist Beeple for 69.3 million dollars, the list of losses for investors with the format only grows.

Neymar entered the world of digital assets with an investment of 6 million reais in tokens from the Bored Ape Digital Yacht Club series, one of the most sought after. With the fall in the price of crypto-assets, a phenomenon that gained momentum in 2022, the NFTs purchased by the player were now worth 800,000 reais. Justin Bieber also acquired a few NFTs from the same collection, and similarly suffered a loss. Perhaps the most expressive case is that of Jack Dorsey, founder of Twitter, who turned his first message published on the social network into a token and sold it for 2.9 million dollars in 2021. The NFT was placed on the market again in April this year. year for $48 million, but the highest bid offered was a fraction of that — just $280.

Like all technologies, it takes time for them to show their real usefulness and show their ability to appeal to a wider audience. It’s what experts know as the adoption curve. At first, only serial innovators, those most connected to everything new, see interest in it. Then come the early adopters, as the fans of novelties are known. Only later does the majority of the population enter. Apparently, the NFTs have not bridged the gap between these audiences. “The great challenge of NFTs is not the idea, which is good, but making people believe that it is worthwhile”, says Roberto Kanter, professor at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), an innovation specialist.

Part of the difficulty in making sense to the masses is understanding exactly what non-fungible tokens are. These are digital assets that use blockchain technology, an encryption method that provides security to various processes. Unlike cryptocurrencies, these assets are non-fungible, meaning each of them is unique. “That’s a big limitation,” says Kanter. “It needs to be simpler, more easily understood.” It’s not just that. Many fail to see the value in the format, as the owner of the original file pays millions to have the certificate of ownership, but the document can be replicated, disseminated, and enjoyed without anyone else paying anything for it. “There is no point in having supply if there is no demand”, adds Professor Kanter. Remember that, in market logic, price is validated by demand. If no one wants a product, its price plummets. This, therefore, explains the loss of Neymar and Justin Bieber.

The idea of ​​transforming digital art into something tangible is interesting and has been explored by several professionals. Musicians like Snoop Dogg released unreleased songs only for those who bought their NFTs. Outside the creative environment, technology can be a way to ensure the authenticity of products or guarantee the intellectual property of patents. In the world of games, it is a way to offer exclusive items to players. Much remains to be tested, but it is now clear that the promise of the NFTs as a lifesaver for the cultural landscape has not come to fruition. Given the millionaire losses involving some of the most popular creations, it is no exaggeration to say that the fate of these tokens is far from the arts.

