The North American novel that idealized the “Brazilian racial democracy”

The book “De Passagem” won the screens by Netflix in a version called “Identidade”

93 years ago, a book by the black writer Nella Larsen was published in the United States, mentioning Brazil a few times. Asphyxiated by prejudice and racial violence, surrounded by horrific stories of lynchings by secret white supremacist organizations, a black doctor, father of two boys, tries to convince his beautiful and lovely wife to move to a place where black people are respected and exist. racial democracy.

This place is the biggest nation in South America: Brazil. At that time, this concept was a successful Brazilian export, spread to attract immigrants. When reflecting on the doctor’s success and the racial pressure on the family, the narrator observes: “That strange and, in her view, fantastic idea of ​​Brian traveling to Brazil that, although unspoken, still lived inside him; how the idea frightened her and… yes, smote her with rage!”

Later, he described the intention of his wife – the protagonist of the story – to fight against racism: “I could go back to thinking about ways to keep Brian by her side, in New York, because she would not go to Brazil. She belonged in that skyscraper land. She was American. It sprang from that ground and would not be pulled out of it. (…) Brian belonged there too. And he had a commitment to her and the children.”

It is not known for sure where the author got the idea of ​​Brazil as a “country without racism”, since the advertisement was intended to attract European immigrants. But, it seems, the topic circulated with ease in her country. Almost a century later, there is only certainty that whoever created the illusion was wrong or conceived it with exaggeration and other purposes.

Curiosity aside, Passing is translated in Brazil by the respected English label Penguin, a partner of the Brazilian company Companhia das Letras, and deserves to be celebrated as one of the great books of the 20th century. It is so current, well-written and structured, as well as captivating, that it meets all the requirements to be recognized as a classic. And it is, without a doubt.

The book forgotten for so long is back on the market after the great film adaptation Identity, released by Netflix in 2021, directed by Rebecca Hall and starring Tessa Thompson and Ruth Negga. In the novel – and in the film as well – the plot revolves around the universe of two women who meet again by chance in a hotel after 12 years – when they were still teenagers.

Irene Redfield and Clare Kendry have one thing in common: they are both light-skinned black women who can pass for white. The former’s husband, Brian Redfield, is a black doctor who gives comfort to the family but remains stuck in ghetto life. The second is married to John Bellew, a sort of international banking agent.

They are mothers, but their lives have taken different directions because of racism. In Irene’s meeting with Claire, the joy turns into a tense conversation, when the former realizes that her friend has adopted the habits of white people to deceive her racist husband. Claire started to call her, until her friend answers and is convinced to go on a date with rich people, artists and intellectuals – all white.

Clare’s harassment to get her friend back ends in a relationship of attraction and repulsion between them, when Clare starts a romance with Irene’s husband, while episodes that discuss racism outside the family home take place.

There are passages of profound narrative impact within the female universe, when, for example, Irene has to deal with the betrayal of her husband and friend: “Truly, she had stopped trying to believe that he and Clare loved each other and still didn’t love each other. , but intended to cling to the appearances of marriage to maintain a stable and secure life”, he writes.

“Brought to the brink of a sickening reality, her meticulous nature did not back down. It was better, far better, to share it than to lose it altogether. Oh, if she had to, she could close her eyes. She could bear it. She was capable of withstanding anything. And March was coming. March and Clare’s departure.”

Determined to reaffirm her origin and race, Clare starts a dangerous game to deceive her husband. The whole drama of the story is in the complex and disturbing connection of friendship, envy, belonging and sexual desire between the two friends – very bold insinuations for the time.

The author’s intention is to show, through a brilliant narrative and well-built characters, that loyalty to one’s origins is not only an act of pride, but also of courage. The result is a timeless, “advanced and contesting” masterpiece, today recognized as a mark of “black colorism”.

The book builds a deep picture of how strong racism was and in what ways black people tried to survive or deal with it. Nelle calls on the oppressed population to reflect on this condition in passages such as the description of Gertrude, who also denied skin color.

“’No,’ continued Gertrude. ‘It’s enough for me too. Not even if it was a girl. It’s horrible how things skip generations and come on suddenly. Why, he really said he wouldn’t care what color the kid was if I stopped worrying about it. But, of course, nobody wants a dark child.’ Or in the simple act of disguising the features when getting ready: “The freshly made-up lips narrowed, forming a straight and cold line”.

The year she died, 1964, at age 73, Nella Larsen was still working as a nurse. A native of Chicago, surnamed Walker, though one of the leading writers of the Harlem Renaissance from New York, where she had moved in 1910 at age 19 and worked as a nurse and librarian, she was far from a consecrated writer. Time would give her the status of one of the most enigmatic writers in the United States.

This was mainly due to the black color of her skin and how this was reflected in her writings, as she was a subtle militant and absolutely genius. Nella had begun publishing her writings in the 1920s. Her first novel, quicksandcame out in 1928, and Passingnext year.

The author received the prestigious Guggenheim Fellowship, as well as being awarded the William E. Harmon Award for Outstanding Work by Black People, and yet she did not have the respect she deserved for the literary quality of these two books. So much so that, after failing to publish her third novel, in the 1930s she stopped writing.

Nella Larsen’s writing makes one regret how many books she could certainly have written to consecrate the career of an above-average writer, with a wealth of vocabulary uncommon to someone who read a lot in her writing training. In the pages of her novel, she interweaves the familiar dramas of intense characters with refined descriptions of places and situations.

As in this excerpt: “The cars parked on the curb were a dancing fire, and the glass in the shop windows gave off a blinding glow. Crisp particles of dust rose from the burning sidewalks, stinging the burned or melted skin of the fainting pedestrians. There, the slightest breeze was like the breath of a flame fed by slow bellows.” Combinations of words, phrases and meanings that delight the reader.

Service:

Passing

Nella Larsen

Penguin-Company

168 pages

BRL 44.90