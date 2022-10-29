the R$ 1.7 million charity pink car

It is almost impossible for a car like this, in this shade of pink not discreet, not to attract attention wherever it goes. This is the real Barbie car: a Maserati Grecale Trofeo!

The long line featuring Barbie is already old, including cars from Jeep (the most emblematic brand of the character), the Porsche 930, VW Beetle, Chevy Corvette, Fiat 500 and others.

And now Maserati will be a part of it with its new Grecale Trofeo. And where he’s going is probably more important than what he is.

Selling for $330,000, the Barbie Maserati will serve a greater cause, as part of the proceeds from its sale will go to the Barbie Dream Gap Project. This is a project that fights for the promotion of equality of women and girls around the world.

The interior can be customized by the buyer Model has four-wheel drive Barbie Maserati’s V8 engine delivers 523hp of power

Equipped with a V6 engine that delivers 523hp of power, Barbie’s Maserati does not lack in performance.

Its flamboyant pink color matches its explosive start, capable of accelerating to 100km/h in just 3.6 seconds. And the model also has four-wheel drive.

As for the design, the Barbie Maserati is part of the automaker’s customization program. In this way, the buyer will be able to choose details and finishes of the vehicle – but, of course, we hope that the hot pink color, which makes the car look like Barbie in fact, will remain.

In addition, some items will be exclusive to the model, such as B’s on the headrests and a finish that reflects “a rainbow on a sunny day”, according to Maserati.

And just in case pink isn’t enough to identify the car, Barbie logos will be almost everywhere.

The launch of the car will take place along with the premiere of the film

The other big news is that the arrival of the Barbie Maserati is scheduled to happen alongside the release of the Barbie movie next year.

The production will star Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Do you know the VRUM channel on Youtube? Click here to check out test videos, Boris tips and more…