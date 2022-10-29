the R$ 1.7 million charity pink car

Admin 2 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 3 Views

Digitally created image of Barbie's Maserati Grecale Trofeo in hot pink and viewed from the diagonal front.

The car will sell for $330,000
Photos: Maserati/Disclosure

It is almost impossible for a car like this, in this shade of pink not discreet, not to attract attention wherever it goes. This is the real Barbie car: a Maserati Grecale Trofeo!

The long line featuring Barbie is already old, including cars from Jeep (the most emblematic brand of the character), the Porsche 930, VW Beetle, Chevy Corvette, Fiat 500 and others.

And now Maserati will be a part of it with its new Grecale Trofeo. And where he’s going is probably more important than what he is.

Selling for $330,000, the Barbie Maserati will serve a greater cause, as part of the proceeds from its sale will go to the Barbie Dream Gap Project. This is a project that fights for the promotion of equality of women and girls around the world.

Interior of Barbie's Maserati Grecale Trofeo. There's the driver's seat, dashboard, steering wheel and walls with pink accents.
The interior can be customized by the buyer
Digitally created image of Barbie's Maserati Grecale Trofeo in hot pink and viewed from a low angle and diagonal front.
Model has four-wheel drive
Digitally created image of Barbie's Maserati Grecale Trofeo in hot pink and viewed from the diagonal back.
Barbie Maserati’s V8 engine delivers 523hp of power

Equipped with a V6 engine that delivers 523hp of power, Barbie’s Maserati does not lack in performance.

Its flamboyant pink color matches its explosive start, capable of accelerating to 100km/h in just 3.6 seconds. And the model also has four-wheel drive.

As for the design, the Barbie Maserati is part of the automaker’s customization program. In this way, the buyer will be able to choose details and finishes of the vehicle – but, of course, we hope that the hot pink color, which makes the car look like Barbie in fact, will remain.

In addition, some items will be exclusive to the model, such as B’s on the headrests and a finish that reflects “a rainbow on a sunny day”, according to Maserati.

And just in case pink isn’t enough to identify the car, Barbie logos will be almost everywhere.

The launch of the car will take place along with the premiere of the film

The other big news is that the arrival of the Barbie Maserati is scheduled to happen alongside the release of the Barbie movie next year.

The production will star Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Do you know the VRUM channel on Youtube? Click here to check out test videos, Boris tips and more…

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Why Mila Kunis Rejected Ted 2 » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

From the outside, it’s not immediately clear why Mila Kunis didn’t return for the 2015 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved