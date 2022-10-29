The Umbrella Academy (season 3)

Advertising

The long-awaited third season of The Umbrella Academy premieres on Netflix on June 22nd. Production returns to show what happened after the team of heroes saved the world from the apocalypse (again). The Hargreeves brothers find themselves in the midst of an alternate version of reality, in which they were never adopted by millionaire Reginald Hargreeves. Instead of them, Hargreeves adopted seven different young men, who now form the Sparrow Academy. So, with realities colliding, the disparate groups of Hargreeves brothers face off as they try to decipher how to resolve the time paradox that spawned it all.

Themes such as parallel realities, acceptance and the clash with Sparrow Academy are some of the many subjects that the new season wants to address. The feeling we have is that the plot takes longer than usual to get going. The show’s new year script is packed with new characters, subplots, and loose ends that need answers. These issues, combined with a textual construction that makes the plot seem boring and a threat that is not so urgent, make the third season need a little patience to complete. While the previous season opted for an individualized narrative about each of the Hargreeves brothers and blended their stories and dramas to create a problem-solving narrative. The new year of the series preferred to merge and create new interactions between the new characters and the protagonist brothers, with this the narrative investigates the relationships between them and with other characters in the plot. This is something that works well in some arcs and not so well in others. But believe me, in the end it will all be worth it and all the answers will be answered. Of these episodes, the first (Sparrow Academy) is the one that best develops the proposal of the new season, as it successfully manages to play with this dynamic, mixing well the Umbrella characters with the Sparrow characters, from the third episode onwards to the sixth, the what we have is a plot that resolves to deepen these relationships in a double boiler. Something that can frustrate and tire those who watch.

Of all the topics covered, the most touching is the one that portrays something from real life. The arc of Viktor who came out, as well as his interpreter (Elliot Page), as transgender is approached in a respectful and believable way in all the scenes in which the theme is approached. None of the main cast members have an arc that stands out more than the others. Everyone has their developed dramas and their time to shine. Luther, played by Tom Hopper (Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City), seems to be a more captivating character than in previous seasons and earns points in his character development. Five, played by Aidan Gallagher (Ghost Witch) remains a great asset to the cast and continues well in the role of “leader” of this bunch of misfits and steals the scenes with his sarcasm. However, the third season has an owner, Emmy Raver-Lampman who plays Allison manages to convey all the pain and suffering of her character in a sublime performance. The relationship between her character and Viktor (Elliot Page) is the heart and main guide of the new year and the performance of both is to make the hardest hearts soften.

The plot gets back on track around the seventh episode, which brings with it the much-claimed urgency. After all, our heroes try for the third time to avoid the end of the world and this theme is again important. The jokes work well and the dialogue is as sharp as ever. The action scenes are good, but sparse. When presented they fulfill their purpose being very well directed and filmed, the CGI at times is very artificial, but nothing that hinders the experience. The soundtrack is still very good, being added at the right times, which enhances the scenes we see even more.

The third season of The Umbrella Academy has the relationship between the characters of Elliot Page and Emmy Raver-Lampman as a major highlight of this season that has ups and downs in its narrative. The feeling that remains is that the production was more concerned with preparing for an epic farewell than with developing other stories that would lead the production to repeat itself.