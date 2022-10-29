The Walking Dead | Negan and Maggie spin-off series gets new title

The AMC channel has brought a new title to the new spin-off series of The Walking Dead. Focusing on Maggie characters (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), the production that would initially be called Isle of the Dead now received the title of The Walking Dead: Dead City. Announcement was made by the magazine Entertainment Weekly.

The first season will consist of six episodes and premiere in 2023.

“The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the characters Maggie and Negan as they travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long isolated from the mainland.”says the synopsis. “The city in ruins is full of the dead and inhabitants who have made New York their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.”

Eli Jornescreenwriter and co-executive producer of The Walking Dead for several seasons, will act as showrunner and executive producer of the series, with supervision of Scott M. Gimpleofficial head of universe content The Walking Dead.

“I am thrilled to be partnering with Dan McDermott and the team at AMC on the next chapter of The Walking Dead universe,” said Lauren Cohan. “Maggie is very close to my heart and I am excited to continue her journey through the iconic New York City setting alongside my friend and collaborator Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Eli Jorné has created something incredibly special and I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store for Maggie and Negan.”

The Walking Dead: Dead City will be the fifth series derived from The Walking Dead of the original series, followed by Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyondthe upcoming anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead and the previously announced spin-off starring Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride.