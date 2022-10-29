The world’s largest digital camera begins to take shape

informatics

Each square seen on the camera’s sensor is made up of 16 CCDs, each capturing 16 megapixels.

[Imagem: Jacqueline Ramseyer Orrell/SLAC]

LSST Camera

The world’s largest digital camera has just been assembled with all its major structural components.

Although not yet ready, she now shows herself in full, with her 1.65 meters tall.

Then it will be assembled within its definitive structure, with an apparatus for automated exchange of light filters with which to collect its images.

Only then will it be ready to be sent to Chile, where it will be assembled at the Vera Rubin Observatory to begin photographing 20 billion galaxies in a 10-year survey, a project called LSST, an acronym for Legacy Space and Time Survey.

The LSST camera has 189 CCDs, the sensors that capture the light and transform it into electrical signals that are sent to the computer, where the digital image is reconstructed – there are 3.2 gigapixels of total resolution, which will yield 20 terabytes of data each night. of observation.

Its main lens, with a diameter of 1.57 meters, is the largest of its kind ever built.

When inserted into its automated motion frame, the camera will weigh over three tons.

[Imagem: Jacqueline Ramseyer Orrell/SLAC]

ass movie

As the Vera Rubin telescope scans the entire sky very quickly, it will provide a dynamic view of the Universe.

Automatic mechanism for changing camera filters.

[Imagem: Rubin Observatory/DOE]

During the automated sky scan, which should start in 2024, the camera will automatically photograph each piece of the sky in a scan sequence in the form of a matrix, which will allow you to compose complete images.

As it returns to the starting point every three days, the LSST survey will actually make a movie of the southern sky, summarizing 10 years of everything that happens in space.

In addition to allowing the montage of composite images of the same point, revealing distant objects, of very weak light, the timed film allows the observation of transient phenomena, such as supernova explosions, and the passage of asteroids and comets close to Earth.

Astronomers expect the control software to issue thousands and millions of alerts of changes in the position of celestial bodies observed between each three-day pass.





